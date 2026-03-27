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New community markets planned for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

Emirati firms invited to bid for retail plots in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The opportunity covers four commercial investment plots designated for neighbourhood retail and district retail developments.
The opportunity covers four commercial investment plots designated for neighbourhood retail and district retail developments.
ADIO, DMT

Abu Dhabi: New community markets are set to come up in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as authorities launch a public tender inviting Emirati businesses to develop and operate neighbourhood retail hubs.

The initiative has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) under the Musataha programme, it said in a statement issued Monday.

The tender covers four commercial plots designed to bring everyday retail, dining and essential services closer to residential communities.

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Two key locations have been identified: Al Sader in Abu Dhabi (15,861 sqm) and Al Noud in Wadi Al Ain 2, Al Ain (16,016 sqm).

The developments aim to create convenient, community-focused shopping destinations within neighbourhoods.

Only fully Emirati-owned businesses registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development are eligible to apply.

Interested bidders can access documents and submit proposals through ADIO’s Investment Map platform, with the deadline set for May 11, 2026.

Authorities say the move is part of wider efforts to boost local retail and improve everyday access to services across growing residential areas.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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