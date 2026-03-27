Emirati firms invited to bid for retail plots in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain
Abu Dhabi: New community markets are set to come up in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as authorities launch a public tender inviting Emirati businesses to develop and operate neighbourhood retail hubs.
The initiative has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) under the Musataha programme, it said in a statement issued Monday.
The tender covers four commercial plots designed to bring everyday retail, dining and essential services closer to residential communities.
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Two key locations have been identified: Al Sader in Abu Dhabi (15,861 sqm) and Al Noud in Wadi Al Ain 2, Al Ain (16,016 sqm).
The developments aim to create convenient, community-focused shopping destinations within neighbourhoods.
Only fully Emirati-owned businesses registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development are eligible to apply.
Interested bidders can access documents and submit proposals through ADIO’s Investment Map platform, with the deadline set for May 11, 2026.
Authorities say the move is part of wider efforts to boost local retail and improve everyday access to services across growing residential areas.