24 new projects will be rolled out during 2026 and 2027
Abu Dhabi: The emirate has launched a new batch of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth a combined Dh55 billion ($15 billion), as the emirate seeks to accelerate infrastructure development and attract long-term private investment.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre said the package includes 24 projects spanning transport, infrastructure and social services sectors, which will be rolled out during 2026 and 2027.
Eid Al Obeidli, Director of Musataha and Public-Private Partnerships at ADIO, said the projects form part of Abu Dhabi’s long-term strategy to expand infrastructure and deepen strategic partnerships with the private sector.
The transport sector accounts for the largest share, with 11 major road projects worth around Dh35 billion, including the construction of more than 300 kilometres of new roads, as well as upgrades to existing roads, tunnels and intersections.
A further Dh11 billion has been allocated to five infrastructure projects covering dams, water storage systems, flood control and stormwater drainage networks, alongside urban enhancement works.
The plan also includes Dh9 billion in social infrastructure projects, including sports facilities, specialised healthcare centres, schools and universities aimed at improving quality of life and supporting sustainable community development.
Al Obeidli said the projects are expected to attract global companies, strengthen supply chains and support the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s local content programme by expanding the emirate’s industrial base.
ADIO, which oversees the implementation of PPP projects in Abu Dhabi, said it has already delivered partnership projects worth Dh2.4 billion and launched additional projects valued at Dh25 billion in 2025 that have reached advanced tendering and structuring stages.
Several Abu Dhabi PPP projects have received regional industry awards in recent years, including Zayed City Schools, the second phase of the LED road lighting project and Khalifa University student housing developments, according to the office.