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Abu Dhabi launches Dh55 billion public-private partnership projects

24 new projects will be rolled out during 2026 and 2027

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi launches Dh55 billion public-private partnership projects
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Abu Dhabi: The emirate has launched a new batch of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth a combined Dh55 billion ($15 billion), as the emirate seeks to accelerate infrastructure development and attract long-term private investment.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre said the package includes 24 projects spanning transport, infrastructure and social services sectors, which will be rolled out during 2026 and 2027.

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Eid Al Obeidli, Director of Musataha and Public-Private Partnerships at ADIO, said the projects form part of Abu Dhabi’s long-term strategy to expand infrastructure and deepen strategic partnerships with the private sector.

The transport sector accounts for the largest share, with 11 major road projects worth around Dh35 billion, including the construction of more than 300 kilometres of new roads, as well as upgrades to existing roads, tunnels and intersections.

A further Dh11 billion has been allocated to five infrastructure projects covering dams, water storage systems, flood control and stormwater drainage networks, alongside urban enhancement works.

The plan also includes Dh9 billion in social infrastructure projects, including sports facilities, specialised healthcare centres, schools and universities aimed at improving quality of life and supporting sustainable community development.

Al Obeidli said the projects are expected to attract global companies, strengthen supply chains and support the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s local content programme by expanding the emirate’s industrial base.

ADIO, which oversees the implementation of PPP projects in Abu Dhabi, said it has already delivered partnership projects worth Dh2.4 billion and launched additional projects valued at Dh25 billion in 2025 that have reached advanced tendering and structuring stages.

Several Abu Dhabi PPP projects have received regional industry awards in recent years, including Zayed City Schools, the second phase of the LED road lighting project and Khalifa University student housing developments, according to the office.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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