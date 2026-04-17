In the energy and water sector, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched the first phase of a programme to reduce energy and water consumption in government buildings, starting with Abdullah bin Omran Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah and covering 60 facilities with investments of Dh120 million. A second phase will expand the programme to 360 government buildings at a cost of Dh1 billion, in partnership with the private sector.