UAE plans new 120km national highway in Dh170 billion investment plan

Speaking at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei said the investment forms part of a national strategy to advance transport systems through road expansions, high-speed and light rail developments, and improved public transport services.

The plan also includes a study to construct a fourth federal highway, extending 120 kilometers with 12 lanes with a capacity of up to 360,000 trips per day, further enhancing traffic flow.

Dubai : Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced a Dh170 billion investment plan to expand and upgrade the UAE’s transport and road infrastructure by 2030. The projects aim to ease traffic congestion, enhance public mobility, and support the country’s economic and population growth.

Al Mazrouei said the initiative is part of broader efforts to build a sustainable, advanced, and efficient national road network. The projects aim to reduce emissions, enhance safety, and ensure smoother traffic across the UAE’s major corridors.

“These efforts come in implementation of the leadership’s directives to develop a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that enhances traffic flow, supports comprehensive development, and improves quality of life in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan,” Al Mazrouei said.

Al Mazrouei said the ministry plans to boost the efficiency of federal roads by 73% over the next five years. The plan includes widening lanes from 19 to 33 in each direction and upgrading major routes.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that vehicle numbers in the UAE have grown by more than 8% annually—four times the global average of 2%. He cited high private car usage, overlapping work and school schedules, and population growth as main contributors to congestion.

Al Mazrouei confirmed that Etihad Rail is on track to launch passenger services in 2026. “The network will strengthen connectivity between cities and communities, reduce traffic congestion, and meet passenger needs in accordance with the highest international standards,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.