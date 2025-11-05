UAE plans new 120km national highway in Dh170 billion investment plan

Project aim to ease traffic congestion, enhance public mobility
Dubai: Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced a Dh170 billion investment plan to expand and upgrade the UAE’s transport and road infrastructure by 2030. The projects aim to ease traffic congestion, enhance public mobility, and support the country’s economic and population growth.
The plan also includes a study to construct a fourth federal highway, extending 120 kilometers with 12 lanes with a capacity of up to 360,000 trips per day, further enhancing traffic flow.
Speaking at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei said the investment forms part of a national strategy to advance transport systems through road expansions, high-speed and light rail developments, and improved public transport services.
Al Mazrouei said the ministry plans to boost the efficiency of federal roads by 73% over the next five years. The plan includes widening lanes from 19 to 33 in each direction and upgrading major routes.
Etihad Road will gain six new lanes—three in each direction—raising total capacity to 12 lanes and boosting flow by 60%.
Emirates Road will be expanded to 10 lanes, increasing capacity by 65% and reducing travel times by 45%.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will also be widened to 10 lanes, enhancing capacity by 45%.
“These efforts come in implementation of the leadership’s directives to develop a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that enhances traffic flow, supports comprehensive development, and improves quality of life in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan,” Al Mazrouei said.
The ministry has already launched work to upgrade and develop Emirates Road, a Dh750 million project expected to be completed within two years.
Al Mazrouei said the initiative is part of broader efforts to build a sustainable, advanced, and efficient national road network. The projects aim to reduce emissions, enhance safety, and ensure smoother traffic across the UAE’s major corridors.
Addressing congestion remains a top national priority. Federal and local entities are collaborating to strengthen infrastructure, improve public transport networks, and reduce dependency on private vehicles.
Al Mazrouei highlighted that vehicle numbers in the UAE have grown by more than 8% annually—four times the global average of 2%. He cited high private car usage, overlapping work and school schedules, and population growth as main contributors to congestion.
The ministry will work with local authorities to update traffic policies, improve network integration, and promote public transport and innovative mobility solutions.
“The Ministry adopts a comprehensive strategic approach to addressing traffic congestion by implementing innovative solutions and smart technologies that enhance traffic efficiency,” Al Mazrouei said.
An integrated 24-hour traffic monitoring center is already analyzing congestion patterns and developing data-driven solutions.
Al Mazrouei confirmed that Etihad Rail is on track to launch passenger services in 2026. “The network will strengthen connectivity between cities and communities, reduce traffic congestion, and meet passenger needs in accordance with the highest international standards,” he said.
The Dh50 billion UAE Railway Programme, announced in 2021, underscores the nation’s long-term commitment to building a modern, safe, and efficient transport ecosystem.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox