Sharjah RTA: More than 60% of 35 road, infrastructure projects complete

Projects aim to improve road safety, reduce congestion, support sustainable urban growth

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Future plans include expanding the road network in line with urban development.
Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has been implementing 35 major road and infrastructure projects across cities in the eastern region to improve transport efficiency, ease traffic congestion and enhance quality of life through modern, safe and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

More than 60 per cent of the works have been completed, and most are expected to finish before the end of the year, Emarat Al Youm reported.

Eng. Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the projects include expanding key highways, building bridges and smart intersections, and upgrading residential and mountain road networks. In total, 74.4 kilometres of roads have been constructed or upgraded, significantly cutting travel times between cities in the emirate.

Al Othmani said future plans include expanding the road network in line with urban development, updating infrastructure in established neighbourhoods, and increasing the use of intelligent traffic management systems to boost network efficiency and improve services for residents and visitors.

Among the completed projects are the road linking Kalba and Wadi Al Helo, access routes to Al Rafisah Dam, and development of Luluyah Beach in Khor Fakkan, including a 750-metre road, 226 parking spaces and a fishermen’s boat area to support tourism and marine activities.

He added that these projects are being carried out under the directives of His Highness Dr. Sultan Sheikh bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of an integrated vision to support the emirate’s wider development strategy.

Current works include dual carriageways, major junctions and modern entry, and exit points designed to meet the demands of rapid urban and population growth.

Addressing challenges in the Eastern Region, Al Othmani noted that rugged mountain terrain, heavy rain and flash floods required sophisticated engineering solutions to ensure road sustainability and user safety. Continuous coordination with utility providers was also needed to relocate service networks without delaying timelines.

SRTA has also launched the “Green Traffic” smart system, which uses sensors to monitor traffic density and automatically adjust signal timings to allow continuous vehicle flow. The system is expected to cut emissions and improve air quality.

Al Othmani said the initiative marks a major shift in traffic management, reducing congestion and wait times, especially during peak hours, and supporting Sharjah’s transition towards smart and environmentally sustainable cities.

He added that 2025 saw the completion of several major road projects in the Eastern Region, including dual highways linking Kalba to mountain areas, expansions in Khor Fakkan and upgraded intersections in Dibba Al Hisn. All works, he said, meet the latest safety and engineering standards and have improved mobility, reduced accidents and supported tourism and service sectors in the region.

