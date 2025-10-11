Dubai RTA launches six new projects to ease traffic and boost road efficiency

New tunnel link, bridge, and cycling track part of October road upgrades
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced six new infrastructure and traffic improvement projects set for implementation this October, aimed at easing congestion, improving traffic flow, and enhancing road efficiency across the emirate.
The initiatives form part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to build a more advanced and sustainable transport network under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
The RTA began the month by opening a new link connecting the Al Kifaf Development to the Zabeel Tunnel, designed to serve traffic heading from Al Kifaf towards Zabeel. The project included expanding the internal tunnel section from one lane to two, doubling its capacity and significantly reducing congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road and the 2nd of December Interchange while improving access to nearby key areas.
In another upgrade, the RTA completed traffic improvements along Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Al Khawaneej by adding a third lane to the existing two. The expansion has already improved traffic flow and made entry and exit points smoother for motorists and residents in the area.
Among the completed projects, a new bridge has also been opened linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Mall of the Emirates. The 300-metre bridge, with a single-lane capacity of 900 vehicles per hour, provides direct access for traffic coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to the mall’s parking areas.
The bridge forms part of a wider upgrade project that includes expanded access roads, improved intersections, and enhanced pedestrian and cycling paths around the mall to boost safety and mobility.
Three additional projects are currently under construction and expected to be completed before the end of October. These include new truck rest areas along Emirates Road near Hind City, a cycling track in Al Jaddaf, and a new service road lane on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Badaa Street, scheduled to open by October 31.
The RTA said these developments reflect its ongoing strategy to upgrade Dubai’s transport infrastructure, improve quality of life, and support sustainable urban growth.
“Developing road infrastructure goes beyond easing congestion,” the authority noted. “It also saves time for road users, improves traffic efficiency, and strengthens Dubai’s standing among the world’s leading cities in quality of life and urban connectivity.”
