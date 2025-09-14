Walk this way: RTA launches new bridges to boost pedestrian safety

Al Tayer continued: “RTA places the highest priority on pedestrian safety as one of the core elements of a safe and sustainable transport system in Dubai. The construction of pedestrian and cyclist bridges is in line with Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to achieve Zero Fatalities and position Dubai among the world’s leading cities in road safety. RTA continues to construct more pedestrian bridges in line with the highest international standards of design and construction, while also incorporating creative and aesthetic elements. These bridges are equipped with the latest global systems, including electromechanical systems, fire alarm and firefighting systems, remote monitoring, and other safety and security requirements. Some bridges are also fitted with dedicated paths and bike racks.”