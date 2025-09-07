Easing traffic: Over 400,000 Dubai residents to benefit from RTA's new road projects

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “The construction of internal road projects in residential areas responds to the directives of our leadership to develop and enhance infrastructure in residential communities, in order to meet the needs of Dubai’s urban and population growth, improve quality of life, and promote the happiness and well-being of residents. It also underscores RTA’s commitment to developing infrastructure for roads, lighting, and stormwater drainage in residential areas, to accommodate increasing traffic volumes, improve traffic flow, and enhance road safety.”