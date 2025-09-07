Easing traffic: Over 400,000 Dubai residents to benefit from RTA's new road projects

Major projects to ease traffic, enhance safety, and improve connectivity in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has stepped up its efforts to enhance community infrastructure with the development of 103 kilometres of internal roads across eight residential and industrial areas. The projects, part of the emirate’s ongoing urban development strategy, are designed to ease traffic congestion, improve safety, and support the needs of Dubai’s growing population.
Roadworks have already been completed in Al Khawaneej 2 (Tolerance District) and Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1, while extensive construction is underway in six other locations: Nad Al Sheba 1, 3 and 4, Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Al Warqa’a.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “The construction of internal road projects in residential areas responds to the directives of our leadership to develop and enhance infrastructure in residential communities, in order to meet the needs of Dubai’s urban and population growth, improve quality of life, and promote the happiness and well-being of residents. It also underscores RTA’s commitment to developing infrastructure for roads, lighting, and stormwater drainage in residential areas, to accommodate increasing traffic volumes, improve traffic flow, and enhance road safety.”
These internal road projects are aligned with Dubai’s broader urban development vision, which prioritises efficient mobility, sustainable transport, and smart infrastructure. By combining new access points, modern lighting, cycling facilities, and expanded road capacity, RTA aims to meet the needs of fast-growing communities while preparing the road network for future demand.
When fully completed, the projects will directly benefit over 400,000 residents and significantly improve accessibility between residential areas, industrial hubs, and major highways such as Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Al Khawaneej 2 (Tolerance District):
RTA constructed six kilometres of internal roads linked to Amman Street and adjoining areas. The project included 765 roadside parking spaces, 178 lighting poles, and a dedicated cycling track, boosting safety and sustainable mobility options for residents.
Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1:
One of the largest projects so far, this involved 27 kilometres of new and upgraded roads. Key features included converting the roundabout at First Al Khail Street and Street 23 into a signalised junction, building seven additional roundabouts, and adding 42 kilometres of road lighting. The improvements enable the arterial roads to carry 3,000 vehicles per hour per road, particularly easing heavy vehicle movement in the industrial hub.
Al Awir 1:
Construction covers 16.5 kilometres of internal roads, including five kilometres inside the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment project. A 7.5-kilometre connector road to Emirates Road with two lanes in each direction will double capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 vehicles per hour.
In addition, a 4-kilometre expansion on Emirates Road between Al Awir 1 and the Sharjah border will handle 2,000 vehicles per hour. Once complete in Q2 2026, these works will boost traffic flow and expand Emirates Road’s capacity by 16%.
Nad Al Sheba 1, 3, and 4:
A 32-kilometre road network is being developed with 15 kilometres of pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks, landscaping, and upgrades to existing roads. The works also enhance connectivity near schools, mosques, parks, and retail areas. Nad Al Sheba 1 will be completed by end of 2025, with Nad Al Sheba 3 and 4 scheduled for early 2027.
Al Warqa’a:
The project, due for completion this year, introduces new access from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, upgrades to Al Warqa’a 1 Street, and replaces existing roundabouts with signalised intersections. With modernised street lighting and parking facilities, the project will benefit 350,000 residents, cut travel times by 80% (from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes), and reduce trip distances by 70%.
Wadi Al Amardi:
This project delivers 15 kilometres of new internal roads, a 4-kilometre expansion of Tripoli Street, and 11 kilometres of internal links, complemented by 405 lighting poles and parking for 1,000 vehicles. Serving 30,000 residents, it will boost capacity by 3,000 vehicles per hour and shorten travel distances from five kilometres to one. Completion is expected by Q3 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox