Dubai RTA opens new 850-metre lane to ease traffic in Nad Al Hamar

The new lane, running from Ras Al Khor towards the Nad Al Hamar intersection, is designed to cut travel times and enhance safety for motorists entering the neighbourhood, the RTA said in a statement.
Over the summer, the RTA also completed upgrades in 10 school zones across the city, improving road layouts and access points around 27 schools in areas including Al Warqa, Al Safa, Al Barsha, Al Garhoud, Al Mizhar and Al Qusais.
