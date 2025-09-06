GOLD/FOREX
Dubai RTA opens new 850-metre lane to ease traffic in Nad Al Hamar

The new lane is designed to cut travel times and enhance safety for motorists

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: As the new school year begins and thousands of students return to classrooms, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened an additional 850-metre lane along Nad Al Hamar Road to ease congestion and improve access to the busy residential district.

The new lane, running from Ras Al Khor towards the Nad Al Hamar intersection, is designed to cut travel times and enhance safety for motorists entering the neighbourhood, the RTA said in a statement.

Over the summer, the RTA also completed upgrades in 10 school zones across the city, improving road layouts and access points around 27 schools in areas including Al Warqa, Al Safa, Al Barsha, Al Garhoud, Al Mizhar and Al Qusais.

