RTA cracks down on illegal gas cylinder distribution in Dubai

Over 1,000 violations recorded and 170 vehicles impounded in joint safety drive
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with 15 government entities under the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading, has intensified its campaign against illegal household gas distribution across the Emirate.
Between 2023 and mid-2025, inspectors carried out 4,322 field checks, issuing 1,098 violations and impounding around 170 non-compliant vehicles. Offences included the use of counterfeit or unverified gas cylinders and operating transport and rental activities without proper permits.
Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Licensing Agency, said: “Household gas distribution is a sensitive sector with direct implications for public health, safety, and the environmentStrict oversight ensures compliance and prevents the circulation of unsafe or untraceable gas cylinders that pose serious risks.”
Al Ramsi stressed that the RTA remains committed to enhancing safety, sustainability, and service quality in Dubai’s transport sector. He urged companies involved in gas distribution to comply fully with licensing rules and warned that authorities will continue to take firm legal action against violators.
