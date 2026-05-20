UAE, Tajikistan highlight global cooperation ahead of Dushanbe water conference

Conference to unite 2,500 delegates in shaping roadmap for future UN water summit
Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Tajikistan and the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organised a press briefing in Abu Dhabi on preparations for the upcoming Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028”.
The conference will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from May 25 to 28. The briefing featured remarks from Bérangère Boëll, Ashrafjon Gulov and Shaima Hussain Gargash.
Officials highlighted the conference’s role in advancing discussions on Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on clean water and sanitation, while supporting preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference set to take place in Abu Dhabi.
Boëll stressed the importance of stronger international cooperation in addressing global water challenges, noting that the Dushanbe conference would help maintain momentum towards the Abu Dhabi gathering in 2026.
She also highlighted the UAE’s role, alongside Senegal and the United Nations system, in supporting an inclusive and action-focused process for the upcoming conference.
Ambassador Gulov thanked the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office for their cooperation in organising the briefing.
He said Tajikistan has played a leading role in promoting water diplomacy globally over the past two decades through several initiatives adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.
These included the International Year of Fresh Water in 2003, the International Decade for Action “Water for Life” from 2005 to 2015, and the current International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” running until 2028.
Gargash said the UAE and Tajikistan share a common vision that places water issues at the centre of climate action and sustainable development efforts.
She added that both countries continue to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.
Officials said the Dushanbe conference is expected to bring together more than 2,500 participants, including government representatives, UN officials, financial institutions, academics, civil society organisations and private sector representatives.
The conference programme will include plenary meetings, thematic sessions, forums and side events focusing on issues such as water security, investment, sustainability and international cooperation.
Among the expected outcomes are the Dushanbe Declaration, a co-chairs’ summary and a contribution document for the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.
The briefing concluded with calls for stronger global partnerships and practical solutions to address growing water-related challenges worldwide.