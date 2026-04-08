GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Abu Dhabi handles 80 million cubic metres of rainwater, equal to 32,000 Olympic-sized pools

Operation involved more than 2,400 personnel deployed alongside 850 pieces of equipment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi handles 80 million cubic metres of rainwater, equal to 32,000 Olympic-sized pools
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said it successfully managed more than 80 million cubic metres of rainwater within a week following the heavy rainfall that recently affected the emirate. 

The department said the volume of water handled was equivalent to around 32,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which shows the intensity of the weather conditions and the scale of the response required.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The department said the operation involved extensive field efforts, with more than 2,400 personnel deployed alongside 850 pieces of equipment and 610 water tankers to drain water and minimise its impact on infrastructure and residential areas.

The DMT said these coordinated efforts played a key role in maintaining daily life across Abu Dhabi, helping ensure the continuity of services and the smooth flow of traffic despite the exceptional weather conditions.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

LEAD showcases Jubail Island’s integrated water system

LEAD showcases Jubail Island’s integrated water system

2m read
Dubai Municipality activated a unified operational system supported by approximately 3,500 personnel, including supervisors, engineers, field workers, and specialised rescue teams.

Dubai clears 159 trees, pumps out 12m m³ of rain water

3m read
New paid parking starts in Abu Dhabi from April 6

New paid parking starts in Abu Dhabi from April 6

1m read
Abu dhabi skyline

Abu Dhabi ensures stable electricity and water supply

3m read