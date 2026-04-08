Abu Dhabi handles 80 million cubic metres of rainwater, equal to 32,000 Olympic-sized pools

Operation involved more than 2,400 personnel deployed alongside 850 pieces of equipment
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said it successfully managed more than 80 million cubic metres of rainwater within a week following the heavy rainfall that recently affected the emirate.
The department said the volume of water handled was equivalent to around 32,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which shows the intensity of the weather conditions and the scale of the response required.
The department said the operation involved extensive field efforts, with more than 2,400 personnel deployed alongside 850 pieces of equipment and 610 water tankers to drain water and minimise its impact on infrastructure and residential areas.
The DMT said these coordinated efforts played a key role in maintaining daily life across Abu Dhabi, helping ensure the continuity of services and the smooth flow of traffic despite the exceptional weather conditions.