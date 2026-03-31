Dubai rains: Municipality pumps out 12 million cubic metres of rainwater, clears 159 fallen trees

Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality and Head of the Stormwater Drainage Team, said: "Dubai's response to the recent weather conditions demonstrates the strength of an integrated operational model built on preparedness, coordination, and advanced infrastructure. Our priority remains the safety, wellbeing, and quality of life of the community, supported by proactive planning and rapid response capabilities that enable us to manage challenges efficiently under all conditions."