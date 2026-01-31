Ras Al Khaimah to develop its largest wastewater treatment plant

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s approach to advancing vital projects that directly touch people’s lives, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to make the emirate a hub of prosperity across all sectors. This is achieved through the development of advanced infrastructure that reinforces quality of life, supports resource sustainability, and keeps pace with the requirements of urban growth.