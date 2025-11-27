Saqr 2.0: Transforming Ras Al Khaimah into MENA’s deepest project cargo hub

RAK Ports has now unveiled Saqr 2.0, the largest and deepest project cargo port in the Middle East and North Africa. This expansion is designed to elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s maritime capabilities, supporting liquid bulk, project cargo, breakbulk, ship repair, and ship recycling operations. Strategically located at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, it offers direct access to key markets in the UAE, the GCC, the Subcontinent, Asia, and Africa.