Saqr 2.0: Transforming Ras Al Khaimah into MENA’s deepest project cargo hub

The expansion makes SAQR the largest and deepest project cargo port in the MENA region
RAK Ports is a dynamic network of four ports, serving as a central hub for international trade and manufacturing. Its flagship Saqr Port is the largest bulk port in the Middle East and Africa, handling over 65 million tonnes of cargo annually, with the capability to berth Capesize vessels.
RAK Ports has now unveiled Saqr 2.0, the largest and deepest project cargo port in the Middle East and North Africa. This expansion is designed to elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s maritime capabilities, supporting liquid bulk, project cargo, breakbulk, ship repair, and ship recycling operations. Strategically located at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, it offers direct access to key markets in the UAE, the GCC, the Subcontinent, Asia, and Africa.
Phase One, expected to be operational by 2027, will add 6–10 new berths to the existing 47, increasing total berths to about 72.
This strategic development positions Ras Al Khaimah as a next-generation logistics and industrial hub, meeting growing global demand for deeper drafts and integrated industrial infrastructure.
Key highlights of the expansion include strategic transshipment hub for liquids, gases, and petrochemicals; a state-of-the-art project cargo and deep-water multipurpose port, built to meet the rising needs of the breakbulk and project industries; 70+ operational berths across the RAK Ports ecosystem, enabling industry-leading vessel turnaround and handling capacity; and boosted connectivity and industrial capacity for Ras Al Khaimah.
The project cargo port will support 35,000 MT heavy-lift and 15-ton-per-square-metre quayside for world-class project cargo. It will also have deep-water draught starting from 14 metres ensures easy access for the largest vessels and multiple assembly zones adjacent to berths for efficient cargo handling.
An unobstructed 50m-wide corridors connect the free zone directly to the port, facilitating smooth movement of oversized cargo.
Liquid bulk infrastructure includes ultra-deep berths reaching approximately 24m draft with an annual capacity of 100 million tons for crude, refined products, and petrochemicals and 280m basin for optimized operations. All liquid bulk plots will be within 5km of the quayside.
Saqr 2.0 features a 6+ million square metre freezone dedicated to heavy fabrication, pre-assembly yards, offshore/onshore EPC logistics, large-scale warehousing, industrial cluster development, 100 per cent foreign ownership, no customs duties on transshipment, and flexible, 25-year+ lease terms.
A key driver of economic growth in the region, RAK Ports provides world-class infrastructure for logistics, manufacturing and industrial activities offering tailored solutions for industries seeking a competitive advantage in the UAE and global markets.
It offers a comprehensive range of essential services, including breakbulk and project cargo terminals, bulk cargo terminals including Capesize draft and international container terminals, freezone with direct quayside access and mainland leases, ship repair and yacht manufacturing hub, quayside warehousing and marine and anchorage layby.
In a significant move to strengthen its industrial ecosystem, RAK Ports signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jianhua Holdings Group to establish the region’s first pre-stressed high-strength concrete (PHC) piles factory within RAK Maritime City Free Zone.
This partnership marks a pivotal moment in expanding the company’s capabilities in the region while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic goals for industrial growth, in alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
The landmark project represents a key milestone to enhance the emirate’s export capabilities for heavy and oversized industrial products. It will leverage Saqr 2.0’s deep-water berths, unobstructed access to the quayside, and integrated logistics infrastructure to efficiently serve regional and international markets.
Investment and scale: The project involves a Dh120-million investment, with Phase 1 spanning 540,000 square feet and creating up to 500 jobs.
Market reach: The factory will supply PHC piles to GCC and Asian markets, leveraging Saqr 2.0’s deep-water berths and integrated logistics.
Economic impact: Annual port revenues are projected to exceed Dh20 million, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
This partnership complements the Saqr 2.0 expansion, aligning with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for economic diversification and industrial growth.
Ras Al Khaimah’s established ecosystem of concrete, cement, and limestone quarries, combined with its strategic deep-water ports, makes the emirate an ideal hub for the precast and construction materials industry. This collaboration further cements Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing and sustainable infrastructure development.
