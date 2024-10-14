Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, along with other officials from government departments and collaborating agencies, were present at the inauguration of the two projects.

Al Tunaiji said the municipality is actively engaged in the implementation of significant infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of irrigation water pumping stations. These projects run in tandem with agricultural initiatives carried out year-round, aiming to establish a consistent and sustainable irrigation source that will bolster the success of green spaces and the broader agricultural project.

The treated water for irrigating green spaces necessitates infrastructure rehabilitation to ensure optimal water usage.

The collaborative partnership between the General Directorate of the Amiri Guard, the General Command of Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, and the Planning and Survey Department significantly contributed to the overall completion rate of the project.

Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services at Sharjah City Municipality, said the projects were executed with high efficiency, adhering to the best standards and within five months. During this period, the team accomplished the required tasks at a lower cost than anticipated.

The first project involved enhancing the capacity of the Al Qarain Station for pumping irrigation water from 30,000 cubic meters per day to 100,000 cubic metres per day. This enhancement aims to meet the demands of developing urban areas and improve the water supply to various crucial projects.

The second project entailed the establishment of a new pumping station in the Al-Budaiya area with a daily capacity of 36,000 cubic metres, corresponding to 9.5 million gallons of treated irrigation water.

Additionally, the municipal technical team extended a new pipeline from the Al-Budaiya station to the Al-Musnad area, covering a distance of 22.5km, marking a significant advancement in the provision of irrigation water within infrastructure projects.

The station comprises a storage unit with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres (equivalent to 520,000 gallons) and is equipped with high-efficiency pumps.