Dubai Police officers go beyond duty to save lives and help

Operations Room officers aid stranded tourist and donate blood to save a mother
Dubai: A stranded European tourist who had run out of money and faced spending the night without a hotel room received unexpected help from Dubai Police officers, while three officers later rushed to a hospital to donate blood and help save the life of a mother suffering severe bleeding after childbirth.
The two incidents are among real-life stories highlighting the human side of Dubai Police’s emergency response teams and how officers working in the Operations Room have, at times, gone beyond their official duties to help people in distress.
The incidents were later documented in the book Operations Management: The Art of Critical Notifications, Crises, and Disasters by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai.
The stories were highlighted in connection with the importance of the SOS “Touch of a Button” service and the role of emergency operations teams, showing that behind the technology, procedures and rapid response systems are officers who can also respond to people’s needs with compassion.
In one incident, a European tourist contacted the Dubai Police Operations Room after finding himself unable to pay for his hotel accommodation.
The tourist told officers that he had run out of money and had been asked to leave the hotel. Although the situation did not constitute a conventional police emergency, the duty officer took the matter seriously and arranged for a tourism security officer to go to the hotel and assess the situation.
After speaking to the tourist, the officer established that he was not seeking long-term financial assistance. He only needed to stay at the hotel for one more night until he could resolve his financial difficulties the following day.
Moved by the man’s circumstances, the duty officer decided to seek help from colleagues in the Operations Room.
A collection was organised among the staff, with the duty officer contributing personally. Other officers also donated, allowing the team to raise enough money to pay for the tourist’s additional night at the hotel.
The following day, the tourist was able to resolve his financial situation as he had promised.
He later contacted the Operations Room to thank the officers for their assistance, expressing surprise at the support he had received.
According to the account, the tourist told the officers that if he had faced the same situation in his home country, he believed he might have been left to spend the night on the street.
In another case, an officer on duty received an urgent message on his personal mobile phone seeking blood donors for a woman who was suffering severe and potentially life-threatening bleeding after giving birth.
Recognising the seriousness of the situation, the officer immediately informed the duty officer supervising the Operations Room.
The duty officer then alerted all personnel present, instructing any officer whose blood type matched the patient’s requirements to go to the hospital immediately.
They travelled to the medical facility and donated blood to the woman. According to the account, their swift intervention helped save her life.
Not every call to Dubai Police’s Operations Room ends with a patrol being dispatched. Sometimes, the response is simply to help.
When a European tourist called after running out of money and facing eviction from his hotel, there was no crime or conventional emergency. A tourism security officer was sent to check on him. After learning he needed just one night’s accommodation before resolving his situation the next day, Operations Room staff collected money among themselves to cover his stay.
In another case, an urgent request came in for blood for a woman suffering severe bleeding after childbirth. The duty officer alerted personnel, and three officers with matching blood types immediately went to hospital to donate.
The incidents reveal the human side of Operations Room work — where behind the calls, screens and response protocols are officers ready to step in when someone needs help.