Dubai Police officers go beyond duty to save lives and help

The two incidents are among real-life stories highlighting the human side of Dubai Police’s emergency response teams and how officers working in the Operations Room have, at times, gone beyond their official duties to help people in distress.

Dubai: A stranded European tourist who had run out of money and faced spending the night without a hotel room received unexpected help from Dubai Police officers, while three officers later rushed to a hospital to donate blood and help save the life of a mother suffering severe bleeding after childbirth.

The stories were highlighted in connection with the importance of the SOS “Touch of a Button” service and the role of emergency operations teams, showing that behind the technology, procedures and rapid response systems are officers who can also respond to people’s needs with compassion.

According to the account, the tourist told the officers that if he had faced the same situation in his home country, he believed he might have been left to spend the night on the street.

After speaking to the tourist, the officer established that he was not seeking long-term financial assistance. He only needed to stay at the hotel for one more night until he could resolve his financial difficulties the following day.

The tourist told officers that he had run out of money and had been asked to leave the hotel. Although the situation did not constitute a conventional police emergency, the duty officer took the matter seriously and arranged for a tourism security officer to go to the hotel and assess the situation.

When a European tourist called after running out of money and facing eviction from his hotel, there was no crime or conventional emergency. A tourism security officer was sent to check on him. After learning he needed just one night’s accommodation before resolving his situation the next day, Operations Room staff collected money among themselves to cover his stay.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.