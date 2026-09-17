Off-duty Sharjah Police officer saves family holiday with late-night rescue

Officer leaves home on weekend to print renewed driving licence hours before Europe trip
Sharjah: A Friday night call for help turned into a race against time for a UAE family heading to Europe, after a car rental company refused to accept the traveller’s newly renewed digital driving licence.
With his wife and children due to fly the next morning, the traveller needed a printed licence to collect the rental car — but it was already Friday night, leaving little chance of getting the document before departure.
At around 9pm, he called TV presenter Ahmad Sultan and explained the problem.
The traveller had discovered that his driving licence had expired while arranging the rental car. He completed the required procedures and renewed it online, believing the issue had been resolved.
But the rental company told him the digital version would not be accepted. He had to produce a printed copy before he could collect the vehicle.
Sultan then contacted Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Al Sheikh from Sharjah Police traffic department and explained the family's situation, including the fact that they were due to travel the following morning.
Although it was his weekend break, Al Sheikh decided to step in. He left his home and personally went to the traffic department to arrange for the renewed licence to be printed.
Within an hour, Lieutenant Colonel Al Shehhi had gone to the traffic department, arranged for the renewed licence to be printed and ensured it was handed to the traveller at the gate.
The swift intervention allowed the man to board his flight the following morning and travel to Europe with his wife and children as planned.
The response highlighted Sharjah Police’s commitment to serving the community beyond official working hours, with officers stepping in to help residents facing urgent problems even when they are off duty.
The incident was recounted on Sharjah TV's direct line programme, highlighting how a late-night request for help was resolved before a family’s holiday was put at risk.