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We're hiring: Advertising Sales Executive

Do you live and breathe the world of ads, media, deals? Apply now.

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Gulf News
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We're hiring: Advertising Sales Executive

Got the gift of the gab in Arabic and English? Do you live and breathe the world of ads, media, deals? Ready to make Abu Dhabi your playground? We are on the hunt for an Advertising Sales Executive (Digital + Print) to join Gulf News. 

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES 

  • Generate advertising revenue across Gulf News print and digital platforms.

  • Achieve assigned sales targets and contribute to overall team revenue goals.

  • Manage and grow relationships with existing clients and advertising agencies.

  • Present suitable print and digital advertising solutions based on client requirements.

  • Develop new ideas and opportunities to upsell and increase revenue.

  • Keep clients and agencies updated on advertising opportunities, products and campaigns.

  • Keep up to date with market trends, digital developments and changes in advertiser behaviour.

  • Share relevant market intelligence and identify potential business opportunities.

  • Monitor movements of key clients, agencies and advertising accounts in the market.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Fluent in Arabic and English

  • Chatty, persuasive, relentless

  • Based in Abu Dhabi or ready to relocate

Think you have got what it takes? Please share your CV with Lavkesh Grover on lgrover@gulfnews.com.

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