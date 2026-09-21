Michael Jackson's glove, Diana's gown and more worth up to Dh3.86m at Abu Dhabi auction

Two Bad World Tour jackets are also included. The first, a buckled jacket made by his personal designers Michael Bush and Dennis Tompkins, was signed and donated by Jackson to the T.J. Martell Foundation, and carries an estimate of $60,000 to $80,000, around Dh220,000 to Dh294,000. The second is one of only six light-up Thriller performance jackets ever made, estimated at $30,000 to $50,000, roughly Dh110,000 to Dh184,000.