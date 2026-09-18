Guggenheim Abu Dhabi tickets go on sale ahead of opening

General admission is priced at Dh70. Entry is free for visitors under 18, UAE students and people aged 60 and above. Discounted tickets are also available for eligible groups.

Abu Dhabi: Tickets for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi have gone on sale ahead of the museum’s opening on December 11, with visitors now able to book through its official website (www.guggenheimabudhabi.ae).

The museum will showcase modern and contemporary art through its collection, exhibitions, commissioned works and public programmes. It aims to offer visitors new perspectives and different ways to engage with art.

Designed by the late Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, the building is also a key part of the visitor experience. Located on Saadiyat Island, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi features 28 galleries linked by a central atrium and 10 sculptural cones.

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