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Guggenheim Abu Dhabi tickets go on sale ahead of opening

Museum will welcome visitors from December 11, with general admission priced at Dh70

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will feature 28 galleries and 10 sculptural cones on Saadiyat Island.
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will feature 28 galleries and 10 sculptural cones on Saadiyat Island.
Guggenheim

Abu Dhabi: Tickets for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi have gone on sale ahead of the museum’s opening on December 11, with visitors now able to book through its official website (www.guggenheimabudhabi.ae).

General admission is priced at Dh70. Entry is free for visitors under 18, UAE students and people aged 60 and above. Discounted tickets are also available for eligible groups.

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The museum will showcase modern and contemporary art through its collection, exhibitions, commissioned works and public programmes. It aims to offer visitors new perspectives and different ways to engage with art.

Designed by the late Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, the building is also a key part of the visitor experience. Located on Saadiyat Island, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi features 28 galleries linked by a central atrium and 10 sculptural cones.

The museum’s interconnected spaces, large galleries and outdoor exhibition areas are designed to create a range of settings for displaying and experiencing art.

The opening marks a major addition to Abu Dhabi’s growing cultural offering on Saadiyat Island.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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