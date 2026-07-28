GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to welcome first visitors on December 11

Visitors will move through 30 galleries connected by a central atrium

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to welcome first visitors on December 11

Abu Dhabi's long-awaited Guggenheim museum finally has an opening date. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi confirmed on Tuesday that Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will welcome its first visitors on December 11, 2026.

A new anchor for Saadiyat's museum district

The museum sits on Saadiyat Island, joining an already crowded field of cultural institutions: the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi are all within walking distance. Few places in the world pack this many major museums into a single district.

Frank Gehry, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect who died before seeing the project completed, designed the building. It's his signature style throughout — dramatic, sculptural, impossible to mistake for anyone else's work.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Inside the building

At 80,000 square metres, the museum is enormous by any standard. Interior gallery space totals 11,600 square metres, with another 23,000 square metres set aside for outdoor exhibitions. Visitors will move through 30 galleries connected by a central atrium.

What's likely to draw the most attention, though, are the scultural cones that punctuate the roofline, nine wrapped in stainless steel mesh, one finished in onyx and glass, some reaching up to 88 metres. Beyond their visual impact, the cones do double duty: they help ventilate the building and provide shade, cutting down on energy use.

The fourth Guggenheim, with its own identity

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi becomes the fourth museum under the Guggenheim name, joining sister institutions in New York, Venice and Bilbao. But officials are keen to stress this isn't a satellite outpost. The Abu Dhabi museum has spent more than 15 years quietly building its own collection since 2009, and organisers say its identity will be shaped as much by the region as by the wider Guggenheim network.

Rather than walking visitors through art history in chronological order, the museum plans to organise its opening exhibitions around themes — abstraction, popular culture, land, language and storytelling among them. More details on the collection and specific commissions are expected in the coming months.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, called the opening a defining moment for the emirate's cultural ambitions. "The museum is shaped by the emirate's long-held conviction that culture is the most enduring bridge between peoples," he said, adding that it would create "new opportunities for learning, creativity and cultural exchange."

Part of a bigger cultural bet

The opening is the latest in a string of major cultural launches on Saadiyat Island, part of Abu Dhabi's broader strategy to establish itself as a serious global arts destination — not just in the Gulf, but internationally. With a firm December date now set, the next thing to watch will be what exactly ends up on the walls.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the launch and visited the project site to review its masterplan, infrastructure and community amenities.

New Dh100b Marina district to come up in Abu Dhabi

4m read
The exhibition features 24 objects from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection, along with loans from regional and international museums.

A Board Game Adventure opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi

4m read
Frank Gehry's Dar al Funoon takes shape in Abu Dhabi

Frank Gehry's Dar al Funoon takes shape in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Tourists ride camels at a desert resort in Dubai at sunset on October 19, 2025.

Why Dubai sees tourists as more than visitors

6m read