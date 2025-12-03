Zayed National Museum opens in Abu Dhabi: What you can expect

Immersive journey through 300,000 years of Emirati history and traditions
Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, has officially opened its doors to visitors in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District.
To mark this milestone, the museum is welcoming guests to a rich programme of performances, workshops, and diverse cultural activities running until December 31, 2025, under the theme “Rooted Heritage, Living Legacy.”
The programme, which blends music, traditional arts, and storytelling, celebrates the UAE’s heritage and cultural legacy across the museum’s indoor and outdoor spaces. It features heritage performances including Al-Razfa and Al-Naa’shat, an Emirati coffee experience designed by Bait Al Gahwa accompanied by the melodic art of Al-Taghrooda, in addition to the coastal chants of Al-Nahhamah and the mountain art of Al-Nadbah, as well as poetry and musical events.
The workshops offer visitors the chance to explore traditional crafts and arts inspired by the museum’s narrative and collections, alongside guided tours that require prior booking.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Zayed National Museum, as the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, tells the story of this land and its people. It embodies the unifying power of culture, serving as a space where citizens, residents, and visitors alike can see themselves reflected in the narrative of our nation. It stands at the intersection of heritage and modernity, shaping our understanding of the UAE’s evolving cultural story and highlighting its continuously renewed identity. As a global centre for research and learning, the museum will inspire and prepare the next generation of Emirati curators, historians, and heritage experts, empowering our nation to expand its role in knowledge creation and contribute to the global cultural dialogue.”
Zayed National Museum takes its visitors on a journey through the UAE’s history beginning with the earliest evidence of human presence and moving through the civilizations that shaped the nation’s culture and identity. The museum places particular emphasis on the legacy of the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan highlighting his pivotal role in establishing the Union and the values and aspirations upon which the nation was built.
The museum serves as a cultural bridge that showcases the shared history, culture, and heritage of the seven emirates.
Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum’s opening crowns an exceptional cultural year in the UAE, which also witnessed the inauguration of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and the reopening of Al Ain Museum in the Saadiyat Cultural District.
Zayed National Museum showcases around 1,500 artifacts across six permanent galleries, featuring archaeological objects, historical collections, audiovisual media, multi-sensory experiences, contemporary art installations, and reconstructed heritage items.
The museum presents four defining elements — Geography, Innovation, Exchange, and Faith — which together shaped Emirati identity. The visitor’s journey begins with The Path Garden, a 600-metre outdoor gallery, and continues into indoor galleries dedicated to the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s natural landscapes, and archaeological discoveries spanning more than 300,000 years of human history.
The museum gift shop, Al Naqwa, offers a selection of souvenirs inspired by the museum’s collections and stories. Dining options include Iirth Restaurant, Al Ghaf Café, and various garden cafés.
Zayed National Museum takes visitors on a journey through the history of the United Arab Emirates, beginning with a 300,000-year-old stone tool discovered at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. Using an immersive and distinctive narrative approach, the museum connects ancient history with the deep-rooted traditions of the region’s inhabitants.
Sheikh Zayed believed that history is not merely a record of the past but a source of lessons for the future. He saw a direct link between what societies achieve today and what previous generations built and learned over centuries. Today, Zayed National Museum through its galleries, research, and public programmes explores themes of generosity, humility, justice, peace, ambition, heritage preservation, and patriotism: the values of the founding father and their enduring influence on the United Arab Emirates.
Every object has a story about its maker, its purpose, where it was found, and how it was passed down through generations. The artifacts displayed at Zayed National Museum tell stories of early trade with nearby and distant communities, human innovation and craftsmanship across the ages, and Sheikh Zayed’s efforts to unite the emirates in the modern era.
The museum features six permanent galleries, a temporary exhibition gallery, and a garden that serves as an outdoor exhibition space. Together, they narrate the ongoing evolution of the United Arab Emirates, whose influence today extends far beyond its borders.
Tickets and Membership
For tickets or annual memberships, please visit: zayednationalmuseum.ae
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox