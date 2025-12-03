Zayed National Museum opens in Abu Dhabi: What you can expect

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Zayed National Museum, as the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, tells the story of this land and its people. It embodies the unifying power of culture, serving as a space where citizens, residents, and visitors alike can see themselves reflected in the narrative of our nation. It stands at the intersection of heritage and modernity, shaping our understanding of the UAE’s evolving cultural story and highlighting its continuously renewed identity. As a global centre for research and learning, the museum will inspire and prepare the next generation of Emirati curators, historians, and heritage experts, empowering our nation to expand its role in knowledge creation and contribute to the global cultural dialogue.”