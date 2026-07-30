We're hiring: Abu Dhabi Reporter

Are you a journalist based in the UAE capital? We want to hear from you
We are looking for experienced, self-starting and dynamic journalists based in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News is continuing its strong growth story with initiatives and projects that will take the brand to the next level. We need enthusiastic and digitally-savvy Abu Dhabi-based reporters with business experience who will produce great, unique stories from our capital city on a daily basis.
The right person will be joining a team that is driven by trust, innovation and excellence. They will work collaboratively with all departments to provide the very best coverage we can for Abu Dhabi, week in, week out.
We are only considering people with an active understanding of Abu Dhabi and the people, organisations and businesses that make it a fantastic place to live, study and work.
Provide unique content ideas daily.
Produce several stories a day that originate in Abu Dhabi.
Follow brand guidelines, publishing rules and laws.
Attend and report on events and occasions in Abu Dhabi.
Represent the brand professionally and enthusiastically.
Create video and audio content when needed, supported by the visual and social media teams.
Work collaboratively with the wider team to ensure thorough and efficient coverage at all times.
Complete other duties and activities as assigned by the Editor from time to time.
Working Hours: 9.50 hours per day five days a week, including weekend and evenings when required.
Degree in journalism or digital media, or proven experience in journalism with a portfolio highlighting your work.
Minimum 2 years’ experience in news journalism.
Good, active knowledge of Abu Dhabi with strong local contacts.
Ability to grasp cultural and political sensitivity.
Strong attention to detail with time management and organisational skills.
A positive can-do attitude and a passion for news and trends.
Great team player who understands how to work alongside other departments for the best outcomes.
Willingness to take initiative and work on multiple stories daily.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and working through a high volume content daily.
Previous newsroom experience.
To apply, please submit your CV and samples of your work to Lavkesh Grover on lgrover@gulfnews.com.