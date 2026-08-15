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Watch: Diver goes missing at sea, forcing research mission to halt

Researchers halted their sea mission and prepared to help search for missing diver at sea

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Footage from the documentary shows the research team learning that a diver from a second group had gone missing while they were carrying out scientific work at sea.
Footage from the documentary shows the research team learning that a diver from a second group had gone missing while they were carrying out scientific work at sea.
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Sharjah: A scientific research mission at sea was brought to an abrupt halt after a diver from another team went missing, prompting researchers and crew members to suspend their work and prepare to join an emergency search-and-rescue operation.

The incident is documented in the second part of Echo of Achievement, a documentary broadcast on Al Sharqiya from Kalba and produced by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in partnership with the University of Khorfakkan.

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Footage from the documentary shows the research team learning that a diver from a second group had gone missing while they were carrying out scientific work at sea.

The team immediately stopped the research operation and shifted its focus to helping locate the missing diver.

One participant said that when they reached the area, another boat was already on site and was struggling after losing contact with the diver.

“When we got on site, there was another boat already there,” he said. “They were having difficulty. They had lost the diver.”

The crew then prepared to take part in the search, putting aside the scientific mission they had originally gone to sea to carry out.

“At sea, safety comes first,” the participant said. “You have to help. You have to put aside what it is you’re there to do and you have to be part of the rescue effort.”

The team readied itself to search for the diver and to conduct a rescue if needed.

Another member of the expedition said that helping people in distress was a basic obligation at sea and that any planned work had to come second in an emergency.

The documentary shows the team waiting for further instructions and preparing to support the operation before receiving confirmation that the missing diver had been found.

“We were prepared to do a search and rescue,” one team member said. “Thankfully, they found the diver. They didn’t need us to do that, but we were ready to do what needed to be done.”

Once the diver was located and the immediate danger had passed, the research team was able to resume its scientific mission.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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