Born and died on the same day: Teen's 18th birthday ends in Dubai jet ski tragedy
Dubai: Dubai: A holiday celebration in Dubai ended in heartbreak when an 18-year-old tourist from Mauritius drowned in a jet ski accident on the very day she turned 18 — leaving her family devastated that her date of birth and date of death would forever be the same. Her teenage relative narrowly survived life-threatening injuries after a dramatic marine rescue operation. The case remains one of the most emotional incidents handled by Dubai Police's victim support team.
First Lieutenant Meera Al Hadad, Head of the Victim Support Team at Dubai Police Port Station, told Gulf News the unit's role goes far beyond investigations, offering continued support to victims and families coping with trauma, serious injuries and loss. The team, which includes first Lieutenant Meera, Captain Waleed and Major Khalil, responded to 144 reports in 2025 to support victims of sea accidents, including drownings, jet ski accidents and other maritime incidents.
The two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, travelled from Mauritius to Dubai for a holiday and to celebrate the older girl's 18th birthday. During a jet ski ride, the pair decided to switch positions while returning from their trip. The less experienced teenager then took control of the jet ski, sped up and lost control moments later, causing it to crash into a breakwater.
The jet ski crashed into a breakwater, throwing both teenagers into the water. The birthday girl drowned at the scene, while her relative sustained critical injuries after being crashed against the rocks. Marine rescue teams responded swiftly, pulling her from the rocks and rushing her to hospital for emergency treatment.
The tragedy occurred on the day the young tourist turned 18, leaving her date of birth and date of death the same.
"The most painful part was that it happened on her 18th birthday," First Lieutenant Meera said, describing the incident as one of the most heartbreaking cases handled by the team. "She was very young, and her family had come to Dubai to celebrate a special occasion that was meant to be filled with joy."
The second teenager suffered critical injuries, including a serious leg injury that required multiple surgeries. Dubai Police marine rescue teams responded rapidly and transported her for emergency treatment.
According to Meera, the teenager was close to death when rescuers arrived.
"The quick response of the rescue team made a major difference. Any delay could have had a devastating outcome," she said.
The victim support team remained in close contact with the injured teenager and her family throughout her recovery, assisting with hospital arrangements, monitoring her progress and ensuring the family received the support they needed while in a foreign country.
The family later expressed surprise at the level of care provided by Dubai Police, telling officers they had travelled to many countries but had never experienced such personal follow-up from a police service.
After months of treatment and rehabilitation, the teenager gradually recovered and was eventually able to return home.
In another case recalled by first lieutenant Meera, a sailor narrowly survived a horrific workplace accident while working aboard a dhow being towed at sea.
The worker was carrying out routin duties, releasing a mooring rope as the vessel began moving. Unaware that the rope had become wrapped around his leg, he continued working until the line came under tension, causing a traumatic amputation.
He was rushed to hospital, where doctors successfully reattached the severed limb during emergency surgery. The sailor later underwent extensive treatment and rehabilitation before making a recovery.
Dubai Police's victim support team maintained regular contact with the injured worker throughout his ordeal, visiting him in hospital, explaining procedures and ensuring he had access to available support services. Despite language barriers, officers kept him informed throughout the process.
Following his recovery, the sailor returned to personally thank the officers who supported him during his treatment and rehabilitation.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Dubai Police Ports Station, said Dubai Police has strengthened its victim-support programmes, ensuring assistance continues long after emergencies and investigations have ended.
He said specialised teams maintain regular contact with injured individuals and accident victims, visiting them in hospitals, monitoring their recovery and helping them navigate the challenges that often follow traumatic incidents. The support is particularly important for tourists and visitors who may require additional assistance while away from their home countries.
Meera said marine incidents present unique challenges, ranging from drownings and jet ski crashes to boating accidents and workplace injuries at sea.
She explained that the support team works closely with marine rescue units, investigators and other departments to ensure victims and their families receive guidance and assistance throughout the recovery process.
"Our responsibility does not end when an incident is recorded," Meera said. "We follow up, answer questions, guide people to the right services and make sure they feel supported."
Reflecting on years of service, she said every case leaves a lasting impression, but helping victims rebuild their lives and families find closure remains the most rewarding aspect of the job.
"Seeing someone recover, return to normal life and come back to thank the team is what makes this work truly meaningful," she said.