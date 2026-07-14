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EXCLUSIVE

Dubai Police AI Maritime Centre safeguards coast amid tensions

Operations hub coordinated security, rescues and surveillance during regional unrest

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Maritime patrol teams remain on standby to respond to emergencies at sea
Maritime patrol teams remain on standby to respond to emergencies at sea
Dubai Police

Dubai : Amid regional tensions linked to the recent US-Iran conflict, Dubai Police’s AI-powered maritime operations centre played a key role in protecting the emirate’s coastline, coordinating emergency responses and ensuring uninterrupted maritime activity.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Dubai Police Ports Station, said the Maritime Operations Centre served as the central hub for coordinating responses during a period of increased security concerns, bringing together government entities, maritime authorities, port operators, immigration services, security agencies and private-sector stakeholders under a unified command structure.

"We worked as one team alongside the relevant authorities, the national guard, DP World, immigration officials and other partners," Brigadier Al Suwaidi said. "Through the operations room, we were able to coordinate efforts seamlessly, manage incidents efficiently and ensure a rapid response to all maritime emergencies, security-related reports and operational requirements across Dubai's waters."

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“The operations room became the central point for receiving and coordinating all maritime reports, whether incidents, emergencies or security concerns,” Al Suwaidi said.

The centre uses artificial intelligence, smart surveillance systems, radar technology and cameras to provide real-time monitoring of Dubai’s coastline and territorial waters. A marine scanning device also helps detect, locate and recover suspicious objects, strengthening maritime security operations.

Private maritime operators supported the effort by sharing information from vessels and facilities, expanding Dubai’s surveillance network and improving situational awareness across its waters.

Divers investigate suspicious objects

Among the specialist units mobilised during the period were Dubai Police diving teams, which responded to reports of suspicious debris and unidentified objects discovered at sea.

According to Al Suwaidi, divers were dispatched to recover and inspect materials believed to be linked to drones and other aerial objects, ensuring potentially hazardous items were safely removed and examined as part of wider maritime security operations.

Rapid response remains key priority

Dubai Police continue to place strong emphasis on response times despite the operational challenges posed by maritime emergencies.

Al Suwaidi said the force has established clear performance indicators for maritime incidents, allowing authorities to measure and improve response efficiency in situations ranging from vessel breakdowns and maritime accidents to drowning risks and distress calls at sea.

“In many parts of the world, maritime response times are difficult to measure because conditions vary from case to case. We have set clear targets for ourselves and continue to achieve them,” he said.

Around-the-clock patrols

Protecting Dubai’s coastline requires a continuous presence on land and at sea. Dubai’s maritime emergency response system operates 24/7 through 12 sea patrols, seven land patrols, two beach buggy patrols and two foot patrol units deployed across key coastal locations. Patrol teams remain on constant standby through a shift-based system, enabling rapid response to incidents.

Authorities also work closely with emergency services and maritime partners to handle vessel breakdowns, marine accidents, criminal cases and public safety concerns, helping maintain the safety and security of Dubai’s waters and beaches.

Rescue missions save lives

While technology enhances operations, saving lives remains at the heart of Dubai Police’s maritime mission.

Major Saeed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Head of the General Shift Section told Gulf News that several rescue operations carried out this year, including a recent incident in which tourists were safely brought ashore after their vessel suffered an engine failure at sea.

Police teams also regularly assist boat owners, jet ski users and other maritime visitors stranded by mechanical failures or adverse weather conditions.

Strengthening beach safety

Beyond maritime operations, Dubai Police has expanded beach safety efforts through dedicated teams working with tourism and environmental authorities.

The teams monitor beach activities, assist visitors, conduct awareness campaigns and ensure compliance with safety rules. During New Year’s Eve celebrations, police reunited seven children who became separated from their families in large crowds, including a child with special needs who had wandered a considerable distance before being safely located.

“These situations highlight the importance of parental supervision, particularly during large public gatherings,” Al Suwaidi said.

Support beyond emergencies

Dubai Police has also expanded its victim-support programmes, with officers maintaining contact with injured individuals and accident victims even after incidents have concluded.

Teams visit hospitals, monitor recovery progress and provide continued assistance, particularly to tourists and visitors who may require additional support following emergencies in the emirate.

Drones to boost future maritime security

Looking ahead, Dubai Police plans to expand the use of drone technology to strengthen maritime monitoring, emergency response and coastline surveillance.

Drone-box systems have already been installed at selected beaches and island locations and are expected to play a growing role in future operations by providing faster aerial assessments and broader surveillance coverage. Officials believe the technology will further enhance environmental monitoring and emergency response capabilities.

Public urged to prioritise safety

Al Suwaidi urged residents and visitors to follow safety regulations, supervise children closely and respect designated swimming hours and beach rules.

Authorities continue to prioritise awareness campaigns on beach safety, cycling lanes and scooter regulations, stressing that education remains the first line of defence, although fines may be imposed in cases of repeated or dangerous violations.

“Our objective is not enforcement for its own sake,” Al Suwaidi said. “The ultimate goal is protecting lives, enhancing safety and building a culture of compliance among everyone who uses Dubai’s beaches and maritime facilities.”

Maritime Safety by the Numbers

Dubai Ports Police reported significant operational activity over the past year:

Operations and Enforcement

•     2,644 reports handled by the Maritime Operations Room

•     143 marine accidents recorded

•     1,313 marine violations detected

•     658 jet ski violations, the highest among all categories

•     636 violations involving boats and marine vessels

•     19 violations involving commercial ships

     Inspections and Compliance

•     26 jet ski rental companies inspected, with 24 found in violation

•     63 jet skis seized for technical inspection

•     52 jet skis failed the inspection

•     75 violations issued during the enforcement campaign

•     

     Key Marine Fines

•     Dh1,000 – Operating a jet ski with an expired licence

•     Dh1,000 – Not wearing a life jacket or safety helmet

•     Dh1,000 – Entering restricted or designated swimming areas

•     Dh2,000 – Disturbing, endangering or harassing others

Key Performance Indicators in 2025

  • Covered 13 coastal zones: six marine areas and seven coastal sectors, including islands and waterways.

  • Responsible for protecting maritime facilities, securing marine activities, and ensuring public safety.

  • Public safety perception: 100%

  • Safety while walking at night: 100%

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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