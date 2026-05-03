Fast response, diverse operations highlight high readiness across the emirate
Dubai: Dubai Police search and rescue teams carried out 1,844 missions in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring high operational readiness and rapid emergency response across the emirate.
The missions were led by the General Department of Transport and Rescue as part of an integrated system aimed at strengthening public safety and ensuring swift intervention in urgent situations. The figures highlight the efficiency and professionalism of field teams in dealing with a wide range of incidents.
Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the results align with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. He noted that the department operates within a comprehensive framework supporting Dubai Police’s strategic vision to enhance safety, improve quality of life, and reinforce Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s safest cities.
Major General Al Falasi added that the department continues to boost its operational capabilities and field readiness in line with international best practices, through sustained investment in human resources, advanced technologies, and strong coordination with partners. This approach ensures proactive, efficient services that meet community expectations.
He emphasised that the volume of missions reflects the teams’ full preparedness, their ability to respond quickly to various emergencies, and their role in reducing response times while protecting lives and property.
Colonel Khalid Ibrahim, Director of the Search and Rescue Department, said the 1,844 missions covered a broad spectrum of tasks. These included 96 incident responses, 105 transportation assignments, and eight rescues involving vehicles stuck in sand.
Teams also carried out 675 vehicle removals from roads and handled 288 door-opening cases involving vehicles, homes and lifts. In addition, they supported 237 event security assignments.
The operations further included six training scenarios simulating different types of incidents, along with 31 specialised missions and other field tasks.
Colonel Ibrahim highlighted Dubai Police’s focus on developing human capabilities through advanced training programmes. These include realistic simulations of emergencies such as entrapments, traffic accidents, fires and falls, aimed at enhancing field readiness and improving response to critical situations.
He said the six training scenarios conducted during the first quarter form part of a strategic plan to test team performance in real-world conditions, ensure equipment readiness, and support swift, accurate decision-making during emergencies.
He reaffirmed that Dubai Police continues to strengthen its operational system through ongoing investment in personnel and modern technologies, further cementing its position as a global leader in safety, security and rescue services.