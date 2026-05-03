The missions were led by the General Department of Transport and Rescue as part of an integrated system aimed at strengthening public safety and ensuring swift intervention in urgent situations. The figures highlight the efficiency and professionalism of field teams in dealing with a wide range of incidents.

Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the results align with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. He noted that the department operates within a comprehensive framework supporting Dubai Police’s strategic vision to enhance safety, improve quality of life, and reinforce Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s safest cities.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.