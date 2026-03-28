Dubai Police answer 56,000 plus emergency calls in four days during severe weather

Dubai Police hit 97% response rate amid weather crisis
Dubai: Dubai Police handled 56,608 emergency calls during the recent influence of unstable weather, with 97 per cent answered within just 10 seconds, officials said.
Call handlers at the Command and Control Centre worked around the clock, responding to reports received via the 999 hotline between 6am on Monday and 6am on Friday. Teams swiftly assessed incidents and dispatched patrols and specialised units to deal with emergencies, including water accumulation across affected areas.
Officials said the figures highlight the centre’s critical role in maintaining public safety during adverse conditions.
Brigadier Turki bin Fares, Director of the Command and Control Centre, described the facility as the “beating heart” of Dubai Police’s emergency management system.
He said advanced technologies enable real-time monitoring of field operations, helping teams respond quickly and efficiently to incidents while safeguarding lives and property.
The centre features a giant screen displaying live high-resolution feeds from across the emirate, alongside operational data and news broadcasts. Patrol locations are tracked in real time on a 3D map using GPS-enabled devices, allowing instant coordination via wireless communication.
The centre also ensures the nearest patrols are dispatched without delay and works closely with partners such as Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Dubai Municipality to deliver an integrated response.
Brigadier bin Fares added that the centre plays a key role in raising public awareness, issuing alerts and guidance urging motorists to exercise caution and avoid affected roads.
Lieutenant Colonel Khalad Ahmad Al Mandous, Acting Deputy Director of the centre, said answering 97 per cent of calls within 10 seconds reflects the team’s professionalism and aligns with Dubai Police’s strategic goal of rapid emergency response.
He also highlighted the strong presence of female personnel, underscoring the force’s commitment to empowering women across its departments.
Frontline staff said teamwork and dedication were key to managing the high call volume.
Sergeant Saeed Mohsen said the team works with a unified spirit to enhance safety and respond swiftly to emergencies.
First Corporal Ahmad Mohammad Salem added: “We consider every call a human responsibility before it is a duty. We strive to ensure help reaches people at the right time, especially under challenging conditions.”
First Corporal Majed Abdo Musabah said: “We are the first line in receiving emergency calls, and we are committed to meeting the trust placed in us through accurate and rapid response that safeguards the community.”