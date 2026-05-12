A single sheep or goat is for one person and their household. You cannot share a sheep between seven people. But a cow or camel is different. The Prophet allowed seven people to share one cow or one camel as their Qurbani. This makes larger animals more affordable. Each of the seven must have the intention of worship. You can also include your living family members in your sacrifice, and by the mercy of Allah, you can include deceased relatives as well, asking that the reward reach them. This is a beautiful way to honour parents and loved ones who have passed away.