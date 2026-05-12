The answer begins with one of the most emotional stories in Islamic tradition
Dubai: Every year during Eid Al Adha, millions of Muslims around the world gather with family, wear their best clothes, exchange greetings and prepare for one of the most visible traditions in Islam: the sacrifice of an animal.
To some people, the ritual can seem difficult to understand. Why do Muslims sacrifice sheep, goats, cows or camels? Is it simply tradition? Is it symbolic? And what is the real meaning behind it?
The answer begins with one of the most emotional stories in Islamic tradition.
Muslims believe that Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, received a command in a dream. He saw himself sacrificing his beloved son Ismail. Dreams of prophets carry divine instruction. Ibrahim loved his son more than words can say. Ismail was a gift given late in life, a miracle born to an elderly father.
And now, the same God who gave this gift was asking for it back. Ibrahim did not argue.
Prophet Ibrahim took his son to the place of sacrifice. When He told his son what he had been commanded, the young Ismail responded with astonishing faith. He said, "Father, do as you are commanded. You will find me, if Allah wills, among the patient."
No panic. No running away. Just complete submission from both father and son. As Ibrahim raised the knife, Allah stopped him.
A great ram was provided in Ismail's place. The test was never about bloodshed. It was about willingness. And so, every Eid Al Adha, Muslims around the world recreate that moment not by sacrificing their children, but by sacrificing an animal. This act is called Qurbani, and it means drawing closer to God.
The real purpose behind sacrificing an animal is not what many people assume. Allah says clearly in the Qur'an, "Their meat and blood do not reach Allah. What reaches Him is your piety and consciousness of Him."
This verse is the key to understanding everything. Allah does not need our sacrifices. He is not hungry. He does not require blood to be pleased. The sacrifice is for us.
When you buy a healthy, valuable animal and then give most of its meat away, you are training yourself to let go of what you love. You are saying, with action not just words, that your wealth is a trust from Allah and that you are willing to share it. You are stepping outside the selfishness that clings to every human heart and practising generosity in its most tangible form.
There is also a deeply human side to Qurbani that many people connect with every Eid. The sacrifice is not meant to end with the person offering it. It is meant to be shared. Families distribute the meat among relatives, neighbours and those in need, turning the occasion into one centred around generosity and care for others.
For many Muslims, Eid Al Adha is not only about worship, but also about making sure nobody feels forgotten during the celebration.
In many communities around the world, families who rarely have access to fresh meat are able to enjoy proper meals during Eid because of Qurbani distributions. In that sense, the ritual becomes more than a personal act of faith. It becomes a way of strengthening compassion, social solidarity and the spirit of giving within society.
The Prophet, peace be upon him, taught that the best Qurbani is the one whose meat is shared generously.
He himself would eat from his sacrifice, gift some to neighbours, and give the rest to the poor. This threefold distribution is the sunna way: one third for yourself and your family, one third for friends and relatives, and one third for those who have nothing.
When you sit at your Eid table and enjoy a piece of meat, someone else who has less is also eating because of your sacrifice. That connection across economic lines is part of the hidden sweetness of the day.
Gratitude is another deep purpose behind Qurbani. Every day, without thinking, we eat meat that comes from animals raised, slaughtered, and prepared by others.
We rarely pause to consider the life that was given so that we could eat. Qurbani forces that pause. When you either slaughter the animal yourself or witness the slaughter, you cannot look away.
You see clearly that a living creature has been given up so that your family and others can eat. That recognition naturally produces gratitude. You thank Allah not just with a quiet prayer but with a heartfelt act. You realise that every meal is a gift, and that the ability to be the giver rather than the receiver is itself a blessing worth celebrating.
Islam is a religion of ease. Qurbani is expected of every adult Muslim who is of sound mind and who possesses wealth beyond their basic needs, meaning they have enough to buy an animal without causing hardship to themselves or their dependents. The majority of scholars consider it a confirmed Sunnah, highly recommended and richly rewarded.
At the same time, there are generous exemptions. Children are not required. The mentally incapacitated are not required. Those who are financially unable, meaning they cannot afford an animal after paying for food, housing, and essential needs, are not required. The elderly who are too frail to manage the sacrifice are also not burdened. Islam never asks for what is impossible.
The animal must come from livestock: sheep, goats, cows, or camels. No birds, no wild animals, nothing else. Each type has a minimum age. Sheep must be at least six months old, though one year is better. Goats must be a full year old.
Cows must be two years old. Camels must be five years old. The animal should be healthy and free from obvious defects. The Prophet listed four specific faults that disqualify an animal: obvious blindness, obvious illness, obvious lameness, and extreme thinness that leaves no fat on the bones. The point is to offer something good. Allah is worthy of the best you have.
The time for sacrifice begins after the Eid prayer on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah and continues until sunset on the thirteenth day. That gives four days in total. The Prophet said, "All the days of Tashreeq are for sacrifice." If someone sacrifices before the Eid prayer, it does not count as Qurbani. It is simply meat for the family.
A single sheep or goat is for one person and their household. You cannot share a sheep between seven people. But a cow or camel is different. The Prophet allowed seven people to share one cow or one camel as their Qurbani. This makes larger animals more affordable. Each of the seven must have the intention of worship. You can also include your living family members in your sacrifice, and by the mercy of Allah, you can include deceased relatives as well, asking that the reward reach them. This is a beautiful way to honour parents and loved ones who have passed away.
The sunna is to divide the meat into three parts. One part for you and your family to enjoy. One part for friends, neighbours, and relatives as gifts. One part for the poor and needy. The exact division is not a rigid rule. You can give more than a third to the poor if you wish. The important thing is that the poor are not forgotten. It is also perfectly fine to give meat to non-Muslim neighbours or anyone in need. Kindness has no religious boundary.
Once an animal has been designated as Qurbani, you cannot sell any part of it. Not the meat, not the skin, not the fat, not the bones. The animal is for Allah, not for trade. You can use the skin for personal benefit without selling it, such as turning it into a leather mat. But you cannot put a price tag on any part of the sacrifice.
Not everyone can afford a healthy animal. That is nothing to be ashamed of. If you cannot sacrifice this year, you are still a full Muslim in good standing. You can still celebrate Eid, pray the Eid prayer, visit family, and feed the poor in whatever small way you can.
A kind word, a small gift, a smile, these are also forms of giving. Do not let the inability to sacrifice stop you from experiencing the joy of Eid.
At its core, the sacrifice is a lesson in letting go. Every human being clings to things. We cling to money, to status, to our comforts and routines. The act of sacrificing something valuable trains the soul to release its grip. You take a healthy animal that you could have sold or eaten yourself, and you give most of it away.
That small act of release echoes the great test of Ibrahim. You are not being asked to sacrifice your child. But you are being asked to sacrifice your attachment.
Over time, repeated acts of generosity soften the heart. That is the hidden curriculum of Qurbani. It is not about the animal at all. It is about you