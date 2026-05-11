Celebrating Eid Al Adha in the UAE: How prayers, feasts and family moments bring people together

From family gatherings to traditional meals and eidiyah
As Eid Al Adha approaches, families across the UAE begin preparing for one of the most important holidays of the year. The celebration is deeply connected to family traditions, hospitality and community gatherings, with homes across the country filled with visitors, festive meals and preparations in the days leading up to Eid.
Although celebrations have evolved over time, many Emirati traditions remain an important part of the holiday and continue to be passed down through generations
In the days before Eid Al Adha, shopping malls and markets across the UAE become noticeably busier as families shop for new clothes, gifts and food. Many people choose traditional outfits for the occasion, while bakeries and sweet shops prepare special desserts and pastries often served during Eid gatherings.
Women and girls also prepare for the celebrations with henna appointments, while children look forward to wearing new outfits and spending time with relatives during the holiday break.
The first day of Eid begins shortly after sunrise with Eid prayers held at mosques across the country. Families gather early in the morning before spending the rest of the day visiting relatives and close friends.
For many Emirati families, one of the most important traditions is visiting grandparents and older family members first before moving between homes throughout the day. Guests are welcomed with Arabic coffee, dates and sweets as relatives exchange greetings and spend time together.
Food plays a major role during Eid Al Adha celebrations in the UAE. Large family lunches are common, with dining tables filled with traditional dishes such as machboos, harees, thareed and biryani.
Many households also prepare dessert spreads featuring luqaimat, khabeesa, dates, nuts and fruits for visitors throughout the day. Hospitality remains a central part of Eid culture, with families often continuing gatherings late into the evening.
Children are often the most excited for Eid celebrations because of 'Eidiyah', the tradition of receiving money or gifts from older family members. Decorated envelopes filled with cash are commonly handed out during family visits, while some children also receive toys, sweets or perfumes.
Families also organise outings during the holiday period, with many visiting parks, shopping malls and entertainment destinations across the UAE.
One of the most significant aspects of Eid Al Adha is the sacrifice ritual, where meat is distributed among relatives, neighbours and people in need. The tradition highlights values of generosity, charity and community support that remain strongly connected to the occasion.
Today, many families carry out the process through licensed slaughterhouses and digital services that help organise donations and meat distribution across the country.
During Eid Al Adha, cities across the UAE host fireworks displays, concerts and seasonal events that attract large crowds during the long weekend. Popular destinations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi usually welcome visitors looking to spend time with family and enjoy the festive atmosphere.
Despite changing lifestyles and modern celebrations, Eid Al Adha in the UAE continues to centre around family, generosity and togetherness traditions that remain deeply rooted in everyday life.