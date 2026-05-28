UAE public holidays 2026: When is the next day off after Eid Al Adha?

Here's the date to mark in your calendar and why it could become a long weekend
Dubai: Eid Al Adha may not be over yet, but for many UAE residents, the question is already the same: when's the next one? If you're eyeing the calendar, here's your answer.
The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, is expected to fall on either Tuesday June 16 or Wednesday June 17, 2026, subject to moon sighting. The official date will be confirmed by the UAE authorities closer to the time.
Should it land mid-week, the UAE's transfer rule, which allows certain holidays to be moved to the beginning or end of the working week by a Cabinet decision.
Also called Hijri New Year, it marks the migration (Hijrah) of the Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, the founding moment of the Islamic lunar calendar. Though it is observed more quietly than Eid Al Fir and Eid Al Adha, it carries deep significance across the Muslim world and is recognised as a public holiday in the UAE.
The remainder of 2026 offers a few more breaks:
Prophet's Birthday - expected Tuesday, August 25, 2026 (12th of Rabi Al Awwal, subject to moon sighting). The mid-week timing means the transfer rule could extend this into a longer break.
UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) - December 2–3, 2026 (Wednesday and Thursday). With the Friday–Saturday weekend immediately following, employees could enjoy a four-day break.
Strategic use of annual leave around public holidays can dramatically increase your total days off across the year. The key is to watch for mid-week holidays where the transfer rule applies, these offer the best opportunity to bridge into a long weekend with minimal leave used.
A few rules are worth keeping in mind:
Under Article 2 of the Cabinet resolution, most official holidays (excluding Eid holidays) may be shifted to the start or end of the week by Cabinet decision.
Under Article 3, if a holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another public holiday, it is not carried forward.
Under Article 4, local governments may approve additional holidays for their departments on special occasions.
Note: All dates are provisional and subject to moon sighting. Official announcements regarding the length and timing of public holidays for both the public and private sectors will be made by the relevant UAE government authorities.