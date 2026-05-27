GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islamic counterparts

Congratulatory cables were sent on the occasion of Eid Al Adha

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islamic counterparts

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar congratulatory messages from Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion.

Related Topics:
Eid Al Adha

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Orhan Uddin with the young goats

What Eid Al-Adha looks like for UAE expat families

4m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of state on Eid

1m read
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center

UAE announces Eid Al Adha prayer timings

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 836 inmates for Eid

1m read