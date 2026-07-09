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Abu Dhabi student crowned UAE champion of 10th Arab Reading Challenge

 Emirati student tops record 830,000 participants in UAE level reading competition

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Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Abu Dhabi student crowned UAE champion of 10th Arab Reading Challenge
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi student Dana Adel Al Zarooni was crowned the UAE champion of the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge on Thursday after outperforming more than 830,000 students who took part in the competition from schools across the country.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, honoured the winner in the presence of Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, during a ceremony held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

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The event honoured the top performers in the UAE qualifiers of the Arab Reading Challenge, the world’s largest project to promote reading among students, which recorded its highest-ever participation at the national level this year.

Sharjah student Hamad Mohammed bin Al Hashmi became the runner up.

Sheikh Latifa also honoured Yousef Mohammed Hamed, a visually challenged student of Al Qudwa Boys’ School, Sharjah, as the winner of the People of Determination Category.

Senior officials, educators, representatives of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, and prominent figures from the education and knowledge sectors attended the ceremony, alongside students, teachers and parents of finalists.

The 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge achieved unprecedented participation globally, attracting 40,286,428 students from 60 countries. Participants represented 138,426 schools and were supported by 161,507 supervisors.

Largest reading initiative

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Reading Challenge is one of the flagship initiatives under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Launched during the 2015-2016 academic year, the Arab Reading Challenge has grown into the world's largest Arabic-language reading initiative.

The initiative seeks to promote a culture of reading among students across the Arab world and beyond, strengthen creative thinking skills and inspire lifelong learning. It also aims to reinforce the status of the Arabic language as a language of science, literature and knowledge, while encouraging younger generations to use Arabic in their daily lives.

The challenge further promotes openness to other cultures and supports the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance, while empowering young people to develop their capabilities and realise their full potential.

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
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