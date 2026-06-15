20 million Egyptian students join Arab Reading Challenge

Sheikh Mohammed hails Egypt’s young readers as torchbearers of knowledge
Dubai: More than 20 million students across Egypt took part in this year’s Arab Reading Challenge, with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, praising the participants describing them as a generation carrying the banner of culture, science and knowledge and lighting the way towards a brighter future.
In a post on social media, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Egypt’s students, as well as the country’s leadership and people, after the competition drew participation from pupils across schools under both the Egyptian Ministry of Education and Al Azhar.
“Today, Egypt celebrated its generation of readers. Twenty million Egyptian students from the Ministry of Education and Al Azhar participated in this year’s Arab Reading Challenge in Egypt,” the Vice President said.
“Congratulations to them, and congratulations to Egypt, its people and its leadership,” His Highness added.
“They are the generation that carries the banner of culture, science and knowledge, illuminating the path to the future. We look forward to welcoming them in Dubai this October, alongside participants from more than 60 countries that joined us this year in the Arab Reading Challenge,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
He further said: “I am proud of the millions of students from around the world who carry the first message from Heaven - the message: Read.”
Launched under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Arab Reading Challenge aims to promote reading habits among young people across the Arab world and beyond, while strengthening the role of knowledge and education in shaping future generations.