Dana Al Zarooni will represent the UAE after a record year for the Arab Reading Challenge
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Dana Adel Al Zarooni after she was crowned UAE champion of the 10th Arab Reading Challenge, praising the record participation of more than 830,000 students from across the country.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said he was proud of the more than 830,000 students in the UAE who took part in this year's competition, commending their reading skills, passion for knowledge and love of books.
"It is through you that civilisation is built. Reading is the infrastructure of development, progress and creativity," he said.
Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated Dana, a student at Al Ittihad National Private School in Abu Dhabi, on securing first place at the national level. She will now represent the UAE in the Arab Reading Challenge finals alongside participants from 60 countries, after a record 40.28 million students took part in this academic year's edition.
Dana received the award from Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, during the UAE finals of the initiative, which is organised under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.
Other winners included Yousef Saeed Hamed from Al Qudwa Boys’ School in Sharjah, who won the People of Determination category, Naima Al Ameiri from Dubai, who was named the UAE's Outstanding Supervisor, and Hamdan bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School in Fujairah, which received the Outstanding School award.
The 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge recorded its highest participation since the initiative was launched, attracting 40,286,428 students from 60 countries, representing 138,426 schools under the supervision of 161,507 educators.
The awards ceremony was attended by Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, alongside senior officials, educators involved in the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, and large numbers of students and parents.