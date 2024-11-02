Dubai: When the Al Ibda’a Model School-Cycle 1 in Dubai held a parents’ meeting recently, a Grade 1 student became the centre of attraction. All eyes were on six-year-old Rayyan Badr Mohammed, for a reason unrelated to his academic excellence or co-curricular achievements, which are typically highlighted.

Everyone was congratulating Rayyan because he had become a star last week after receiving a special gift from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The occasion was Sheikh Mohammed’s visit to the school on October 24, a day after it won the Best School Award in the 8th Arab Reading Challenge and bagged the Dh1 million prize money.

The Government of Dubai Media Office released a video of his visit in which he was seen interacting with students at various classes. His brief interaction with some young boys became the highlight of the video.

Sheikh Mohammed was seen shaking the hand of one of them and asking his name. When the boy told his name, the Ruler of Dubai asked if he knew what his name is. Unexpectedly, the answer quickly came from Rayyan instead who was standing next to the boy. Rayyan said the full name of Sheikh Mohammed confidently, which impressed Sheikh Mohammed. Instantly, he took out a badge he was wearing and gifted it to Rayyan.

The badge is a special edition memorabilia of Expo2020 Dubai that Sheikh Mohammed was wearing.

The badge that was gifted to Rayyan Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking to Gulf News, Rayyan said it is a gift that he will keep all his life.

“It’s a precious gift for me and for the school. This is the gift I’ll not give to anyone. This gift is very nice and I love it. I will keep it for myself,” he added.

He said he felt happy and proud of himself and thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the gesture. “I love him too much,” he added.

Rayyan is described as an excellent student with good behaviour and his entire school and his family are proud of his special achievement Image Credit: Supplied

His father Badr Mohammed Ebrahim, an Emirati who works with Dubai Police, took to social media to express the family’s immense gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts Abu Rashid. Words alone cannot express my gratitude. It is a medal of pride for us,” Ebrahim said.

His mother, Elena Mara from Albania, told Gulf News: “When Rayyan first told me, I couldn’t believe it. I called his teacher, and she confirmed it was true. I can’t explain my feelings—I’m so happy and proud of my son. When the photos and videos were published, I was over the moon. I’m deeply thankful to Sheikh Mohammed for his kindness and for the unforgettable memories he has given Rayyan and our family. Rayyan will always treasure this gift as the most precious one of his life.”

She said the family has already ordered for a special frame to keep the magnetic badge. “We will keep it in Rayyan’s room.”

“My son is lucky. We are really proud of him. He is a very active and smart child. He is an excellent student and a topper in his class. He is also a football player. He practises at Al Wasl club. He also loves playing with his younger sister Maria,” she added.

The entire school is proud of Sheikh Mohammed’s visit and his special gift to Rayyan, said principal Laila Al Manaei.

Rayyan with principal Laila Al Manaei Image Credit: Supplied

Best School

“We were very happy and honoured to have His Highness in our school after a huge achievement that we won through his own initiative, the Arab Reading Challenge. We are extremely proud to be the first school in the UAE to win the Best School Award. We were already happy for his initiative and the prize. We became elated when he personally visited us and greeted students and teachers. His visit became another achievement for us and Rayyan getting a gift from was the icing on the cake,” she added.

Vice Principal Badriya Al Hajeri said: “Rayyan is a wonderful boy. He is very clever with impressive academic results and excellent behaviour. All the teachers are happy with him, and they feel happy and proud to have Rayyan as a student in our school.”

The school leaders also expressed their appreciation for the team work in the school under the school librarian Amna Saeed Al Shahi, who was the Arab Reading Challenge supervisor.

As reported by Gulf News earlier, the school had introduced several innovative initiatives to engage students in reading. One special programme involved online bedtime story sessions held by the class teacher every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm, alternating between Arabic and English, which the students eagerly wait for.