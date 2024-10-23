Dubai: For the first time, three finalists who beat 28.2 million students were crowned as the winners of the Dh500,000 title in the 8th Arab Reading Challenge at the grand finale held in Dubai Opera on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai honoured the top three winners of the largest Arab literacy initiative launched by him.

Shekh Mohammed crowned Hatem Mohammed Jasem from Syria, Kadi bint Musfir from Saudi Arabia and Salsabil Hassan Sawalha from Palestine as the winners. They will get cash prize of Dh500,000 each.

In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, we have concluded the eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, the world's largest reading initiative, with the participation of 28 million students from 50 countries. The enthusiasm of millions of young Arabs towards reading fills us with optimism despite all circumstances. Our investment in reading is an investment in the Arab mind, the Arab consciousness and the future of Arab youth.”

Congratulating the winners, the Vice President said: “Congratulations to the outstanding students and top winners, including Salsabil Hassan from beloved Palestine, Hatem Al Turkawi from brethren Syria, and Kadi bint Musfir from friendly Saudi Arabia. Congratulations also to Al Ibdaa’ Model School from the UAE. To all participants, your passion for knowledge drives your passion for life and the future, and the best is yet to come.”

This year, Arab Reading Challenge saw the participation of an impressive 28.2 million students from 229,000 schools across 50 countries, breaking all the previous records.

Special winner

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, crowned the winner in the category of People of Determination Champion. Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Abdul Halim (Al-Azhar Al-Sharif), Egypt won the title with a cash prize of Dh200,000.

Sheikh Hamdan also honoured Mohammed Abdul Fattah Al-Refaie from Sweden, as the winner of the Community Champion for participants from non-Arabic speaking counties with a cash prize of Dh100,000.

Best supervisor

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior crowned Rabie Ahmed (Syria), as the best supervisor with Dh300,000 prize money and Al Ibdaa’ Model School — Cycle 1 (UAE) as the best school which bagged Dh1million.

The grand ceremony, which was live-streamed and watched by thousands at several participating countries, was held in the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and other senior officials. A video displaying several inspiring messages from Sheikh Mohammed was also screened. The event included soulful performances themed around the event by Tunisian singer and former actress Latifa.

Bedtime stories, reading clinic

Al Ibdaa’ Model School – Cycle 1, in Al Twar, Dubai, took multiple initiatives to be the best school, said Principal Laila Al Manaei and Vice Principal Badriya Al Hajeri.

“We won the second place in the UAE level competition last year. We were determined to do better this time and we became the national level winner this year and now the overall champion among all the schools. We worked as a team and made sure that each and every student in the school completed all five stages in the competition,” said Al Manaei.

Al Hajeri said the school launched innovative initiatives like bed time story telling by teachers.

“At 7pm every Tuesday and Wednesday, the class teacher would go online to read bedtime stories for the students, one day in Arabic and the next day in English. The students were really fascinated and they used to wait for those sessions. We also have a reading clinic where we are trying to provide behavioural therapy through reading. Students who require improvement in their behaviour are included in this programme,” she added.

The top teachers said the Dh1 million prize money would be earmarked for student benefits including reading and writing programmes.

Inner light

Visually challenged student Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Abdul Fatta Al Rafaie said: "Reading is what lightens up my life. I love reading using Braille. I have been participating in this Challenge since its beginning and I am so happy that I finally won. I have read 400 books this year."

The 18-year-old said he had not yet decided on what to do with the Dh200,000 prize money. "It was not about winning the cash prize. What is more important is the participation and the wining spirit."