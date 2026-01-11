GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah to host 5th International Education Improvement Summit in February

The two-day summit at Sharjah Education Academy will focus on collaboration and innovation

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah will host the fifth Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education on February 14 and 15, 2026, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Held under the theme “Collaborating for Impact,” the summit will take place at Sharjah Education Academy in University City, in partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA). The event is positioned as a leading regional and international platform for educational dialogue, professional development and cross-sector collaboration.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, the summit will bring together educators, school leaders, policymakers and researchers spanning early childhood education, K–12, higher education and lifelong learning. Discussions will focus on strengthening integration across education stages, improving learning quality and enhancing system readiness amid rapid global change.

The programme is structured around three core tracks:  Strengthening Connections for Effective Collaboration, which explores partnerships among educators, researchers, policymakers, families and communities; Innovations in Learning , highlighting contemporary teaching practices, digital tools and assessment approaches; and Inclusion and Empowerment, addressing policies and practices that promote equitable access and unlock every learner’s potential.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA and President of Sharjah Education Academy, said the summit marks a strategic milestone in Sharjah’s education journey. “The Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education reflects the Emirate’s vision of education as an integrated societal ecosystem built on collaboration, innovation and investment in people,” she said. “Through ‘Collaborating for Impact,’ we affirm that meaningful change comes from intentional partnerships that translate ideas into tangible outcomes inside and beyond the classroom.”

She added that the summit aims to equip educators and leaders with practical, evidence-based tools closely aligned with the realities of schools and communities, while fostering dialogue, knowledge exchange and the co-creation of sustainable solutions that prepare future generations for lifelong learning.

The agenda will feature masterclasses, panel discussions and specialised workshops covering artificial intelligence in education, educational equity, future skills and school improvement models. Participants will also have opportunities to network with global thought leaders, explore best practices and engage in research collaboration and impact evaluation, alongside showcases of inquiry-based, problem-solving and project-based learning.

The summit’s partnership framework includes sponsors, technology partners, knowledge partners and catalyst partners, all contributing to professional development, innovation and improved student outcomes. This year’s edition is supported by Invest Bank and Sharjah Media City (Shams), as principal sponsors of academic programmes and high-impact initiatives.

Through strong local, regional and international partnerships, the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education continues to underscore the Emirate’s model for educational innovation and its role in shaping the next decade of education.

