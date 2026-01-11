Sharjah to host 5th International Education Improvement Summit in February

Held under the theme “Collaborating for Impact,” the summit will take place at Sharjah Education Academy in University City, in partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA). The event is positioned as a leading regional and international platform for educational dialogue, professional development and cross-sector collaboration.

The agenda will feature masterclasses, panel discussions and specialised workshops covering artificial intelligence in education, educational equity, future skills and school improvement models. Participants will also have opportunities to network with global thought leaders, explore best practices and engage in research collaboration and impact evaluation, alongside showcases of inquiry-based, problem-solving and project-based learning.

She added that the summit aims to equip educators and leaders with practical, evidence-based tools closely aligned with the realities of schools and communities, while fostering dialogue, knowledge exchange and the co-creation of sustainable solutions that prepare future generations for lifelong learning.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA and President of Sharjah Education Academy, said the summit marks a strategic milestone in Sharjah’s education journey. “The Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education reflects the Emirate’s vision of education as an integrated societal ecosystem built on collaboration, innovation and investment in people,” she said. “Through ‘Collaborating for Impact,’ we affirm that meaningful change comes from intentional partnerships that translate ideas into tangible outcomes inside and beyond the classroom.”

The programme is structured around three core tracks: Strengthening Connections for Effective Collaboration, which explores partnerships among educators, researchers, policymakers, families and communities; Innovations in Learning , highlighting contemporary teaching practices, digital tools and assessment approaches; and Inclusion and Empowerment, addressing policies and practices that promote equitable access and unlock every learner’s potential.

