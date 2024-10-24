Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday visited Al Ebdaa Model School, which won first place in the Arab Reading Challenge.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed thanked the school’s team led by Laila Al Mannai, the school principal and Amna Al Shehhi, supervisor of the reading project.
In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “During my today’s visit to Al Ebdaa government school, which secured first place among 229,000 schools from 50 countries that participated in the Arab Reading Challenge, I witnessed the school’s remarkable efforts. The school’s team carried out 48 projects to encourage reading among students, resulting in 25,000 books being read within a year. Most students managed to complete reading 50 books during the academic year.”
Highlighting the importance of reading in nurturing a highly educated and conscious generation, the Vice-President said: “This is the vision we strive for in all our schools—cultivating conscious, intellectual and educated readers who are capable of continuous learning and constant reading. We want to nurture a generation that can keep pace with the world, culturally and intellectually, and is able to build a better future for everyone.”
“My sincere thanks to Laila Al Mannai, the school principal, Amna Al Shehhi, the reading supervisor, and the outstanding school team,” Sheikh Mohammed added.