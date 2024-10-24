In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “During my today’s visit to Al Ebdaa government school, which secured first place among 229,000 schools from 50 countries that participated in the Arab Reading Challenge, I witnessed the school’s remarkable efforts. The school’s team carried out 48 projects to encourage reading among students, resulting in 25,000 books being read within a year. Most students managed to complete reading 50 books during the academic year.”

Highlighting the importance of reading in nurturing a highly educated and conscious generation, the Vice-President said: “This is the vision we strive for in all our schools—cultivating conscious, intellectual and educated readers who are capable of continuous learning and constant reading. We want to nurture a generation that can keep pace with the world, culturally and intellectually, and is able to build a better future for everyone.”