Dubai: A 17-year-old girl from Palestine, Salsabil Hassan Sawalha, captured hearts as she was crowned as one of the three winners of the 8th Arab Reading Challenge (ARC) in Dubai on Wednesday.

Salsabil, who has faced the realities of conflict in her homeland, persevered for eight years to claim the prestigious title of the largest Arab literacy initiative, making her victory a source of pride for her parents.

“It has been a long journey,” Salsabil told Gulf News. She said she had begun participating in the ARC at the age of nine, competing five times before finally securing the title.

Determination amidst adversity

Despite the difficulties caused by the ongoing conflict in Palestine, she was determined to win and read 500 books for this edition of ARC.

Speaking about the challenges back home, the Grade 12 student in Bani Naim, Hebron, reflected on how the conflict not only impacts the lives of those in refugee camps and Gaza but also disrupts education and access to books. Despite this, she said Palestinian children and people continue to strive for excellence.

“I feel very proud to hold this trophy and represent my country in the best way possible,” said Salsabil.

When asked about her plans for the Dh500,000 prize money, Salsabil expressed her desire to use it to help to encourage reading among students.

“Reading is the key to success,” she said.

She also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who launched ARC. “I want to thank Sheikh Mohammed for this important competition, which has inspired us to think creatively and become valuable contributors to the future of the Arab nations, striving to build it in the best possible way. I am deeply grateful to him, and words of thanks alone cannot fully express how I feel about this opportunity.”

She said she aspires to be in the media and become a key figure in shaping the modern world.

Salsabil was in tears when she was embraced by her parents and her aunt.

Mixed emotions

Her parents, Hasan Ismaiel Sawalha Manasra, a university professor, and Amal Sawalha Manasra, a college lecturer, said they had mixed emotions when they finally saw their daughter surpass 28.2 million participants in the ARC.

“We are happy, though we are somehow sad because of the situation in our country. There are many children of her age who are now facing [conflict] and they are not allowed to go to schools,” said her father.