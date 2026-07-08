How Dana Alexander silenced a Dubai heckler and turned the spotlight into a masterclass in fearless comedy: 'I was about to Solange her'

From Alberta bar battles to Dubai stages, a comic who won’t cede the mic
Dubai: Every comedian has a heckler story. Dana Alexander has enough to fill a survival guide.
At her recent sold-out Dubai show with The Laughter Factory, one audience member decided the evening was apparently a two-way conversation. She chatted through punchlines and almost interrupted the set. Dana let it play out for a while before calmly shutting it down, reclaiming the stage with the authority of someone who's spent a lifetime mastering the art of crowd control.
Looking back, she can't resist adding one final punchline.
"You know, she got very lucky because we almost got in the same elevator, and I was about to Solange her, but it went out of service," Dana laughs.
The joke lands, but so does the lesson.
"The problem is, if you give her the attention she wants, you're rewarding bad behaviour," Dana tells Gulf News.
"People didn't come to pay to see me fight with a lady. They came for my jokes. I think she did settle down finally."
It's the kind of wisdom that only comes from spending 25 years disarming hecklers and performing for audiences across the globe.
"I think my comedy is pretty accessible. It's pretty international. I work in about 63 countries or something like that, so I try to really cast a wide net," she says.
If Dubai audiences think they're tough, Dana has seen much worse.
"I started in Alberta, which is a bit rough, to put it mildly," she recalls. "It's the richest province... but it's all oil, so you get a lot of rig workers."
The gigs were legendary for testing comedians.
"They used to send us to this town called Fairview. It was eight hours north of Edmonton, which is already north. It was good money because no one wanted to go."
Then comes the line that explains why a chatty audience member in Dubai barely registered.
"They actually would tell you the name of the guy that's going to heckle you before I went on stage."
She laughs.
"I was the only woman in the venue except for the barmaid."
Those nights became an unexpected masterclass in resilience.
"So I grew up in a very fighty type of environment. I'm used to the battle. It was much harder when I was younger in those rougher spots. These gigs are very glamorous in comparison."
Watching Dana command a stage, it's impossible not to notice her confidence. Ask whether women should unapologetically take up space and her response is instant.
"I'm Jamaican. Nobody ever told me I couldn't."
Then she bursts into laughter.
"If you ever met some of my aunts and cousins, I'm very, very gentle."
She recalls teasing one particularly formidable cousin.
"I remember saying, 'Wow, she went She-Hulk,' and my little cousin just said, 'No... she went Hulk.' That's not even a joke. That's just life. Life is hilarious. Sometimes people write your jokes for you."
Her multicultural upbringing also shaped the way she sees the world.
"My mother is British and mixed race. My grandfather was Guyanese. His grandfather was from what was India, now Pakistan. My father's Jamaican, and we trace our roots back to the Ashanti."
Growing up in western Canada meant every classroom reflected the world.
"There'd be one Chinese kid, one Vietnamese kid, two Native kids, one Hispanic kid and another Jamaican girl."
Did she feel like she belonged?
"I did feel like a misfit... but I think a lot of people feel like a misfit for different reasons. I'm glad I'm a misfit because I wouldn't be doing this if I wasn't."
Dana is fearless, but she insists that doesn't give comedians licence to punch down.
"I am not a person that likes bigotry. I don't ever want to single somebody out because of their identity."
She explains that there's a difference between laughing about culture and making someone feel isolated.
"I'll talk about certain cultural traits, but you can see sometimes when you're talking specifically about one culture and they're the only one in the room and everybody's laughing. I never want to isolate people or make them feel uncomfortable."
Her take on "woke" comedy is equally blunt.
"I never think of myself as woke because I was never asleep," she says. "I've always been aware of injustice."
She believes the term has become more of a buzzword than a meaningful label.
"I think it's a little bit overblown because when you ask somebody what a woke comic is, they can't name anybody. It's just a little bit of a boogeyman."
Then comes another perfectly timed punchline.
"What would you rather be than woke? In a coma?"
She also believes comedians naturally become activists—but warns against becoming political mouthpieces.
"I think comedians naturally are activists. It's just, what are you an activist for?"
She pauses before adding, "If you're going to somebody's inauguration, for example, you no longer become a comedian. You're being a propagandist at that point. You've got to keep your own perspective and make sure somebody else isn't steering you."
Comedy wasn't exactly the career Dana's parents had in mind.
"I did the International Baccalaureate and they were a little depressed," she laughs.
Her mother once asked, "'Why did you do all those advanced programmes if you were just going to be a comedian?'"
Alexander's answer was simple.
"I go to bed thinking of jokes. I wake up thinking of jokes. I dream jokes."
Her mother's response stayed with her.
"She said, 'Oh, I wish I had something like that in my life.' Then she just left me alone because I wasn't borrowing money off her."
Her father, meanwhile, still struggles with her choice of profession.
"My father still won't watch me," she says, laughing. "He's only ever seen my television stuff."
Yet love revealed itself in quieter ways.
"My mum came to one of my shows and brought 22 of her co-workers. One woman came up to me and said, 'Your mum is so proud of you. She has your picture on her desk and talks about you all the time.' I was shocked. I was like, 'Wish I knew that.'"
Alexander laughs when asked about artificial intelligence.
"I've always been somebody who's very resistant to technology."
The first time her computer started talking to her?
"I just replied, 'Demon, come out of me!'"
Even an AI-generated promotional poster left her unconvinced.
"It looked like an Archie comic version of me. My mum said, 'Wow, Dana, that's a beautiful gown. When did you change your hair?' I was like, 'Who is this girl?'"
She has far fonder memories of performing in India with comedian Vir Das.
"I met Vir Das at the Singapore Comedy Festival and then he created his own festival throughout India. We did Mumbai and Pune. The shows were excellent."
She only realised how famous he was after boarding the plane.
"I was like, 'He's in everything.' He's so humble."
Alexander is equally complimentary about Dubai, where she's performed around eight times.
"When we first started coming here, I didn't know any of the local comics. Now you have local hosts and guests. It's really nice because it brings that local feel. We can't understand Dubai the way they can, so it's nice getting to see a little bit of that local comedy."
As someone who performs across cultures, she believes respecting local sensibilities is simply part of the job.
"There are certain rules, and you just follow them. That's like any country. When you go to a different country, you respect the rules."
For Dana, comedy has never been about being the loudest person in the room. It's about knowing exactly when to speak, when to listen and when to silence the noise.
Which brings us back to that woman in Dubai.
To Dana, she wasn't the story. She was simply another occupational hazard in a career that's taken her from rough bars in Alberta to stages around the world.
The audience hadn't bought tickets to hear a heckler. They'd come to hear Dana Alexander.
And after one unforgettable night in Dubai, nobody left wondering who got the last laugh.
Don't Miss It!
Date: July 8 to July 11
Line-up: Headlining the show is Josh Baulf, making his UAE debut after capturing hearts on Britain's Got Talent. Joining him on stage are Dana Alexander, Maher Barwany, and Dan Rosen.
Tickets: Dh175
Website: Platinumlist.net and https://thelaughterfactory.com/