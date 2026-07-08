How Dana Alexander silenced a Dubai heckler and turned the spotlight into a masterclass in fearless comedy: 'I was about to Solange her'

"People didn't come to pay to see me fight with a lady. They came for my jokes. I think she did settle down finally."

It's the kind of wisdom that only comes from spending 25 years disarming hecklers and performing for audiences across the globe.

"I think my comedy is pretty accessible. It's pretty international. I work in about 63 countries or something like that, so I try to really cast a wide net," she says.

Comedy school? Try Alberta.

If Dubai audiences think they're tough, Dana has seen much worse.

"I started in Alberta, which is a bit rough, to put it mildly," she recalls. "It's the richest province... but it's all oil, so you get a lot of rig workers."

The gigs were legendary for testing comedians.

"They used to send us to this town called Fairview. It was eight hours north of Edmonton, which is already north. It was good money because no one wanted to go."

Then comes the line that explains why a chatty audience member in Dubai barely registered.

"They actually would tell you the name of the guy that's going to heckle you before I went on stage."

She laughs.

"I was the only woman in the venue except for the barmaid."

Those nights became an unexpected masterclass in resilience.

"So I grew up in a very fighty type of environment. I'm used to the battle. It was much harder when I was younger in those rougher spots. These gigs are very glamorous in comparison."

'I'm Jamaican. Nobody ever told me I couldn't.'

Watching Dana command a stage, it's impossible not to notice her confidence. Ask whether women should unapologetically take up space and her response is instant.

"I'm Jamaican. Nobody ever told me I couldn't."

Then she bursts into laughter.

"If you ever met some of my aunts and cousins, I'm very, very gentle."

She recalls teasing one particularly formidable cousin.

"I remember saying, 'Wow, she went She-Hulk,' and my little cousin just said, 'No... she went Hulk.' That's not even a joke. That's just life. Life is hilarious. Sometimes people write your jokes for you."

Her multicultural upbringing also shaped the way she sees the world.

"My mother is British and mixed race. My grandfather was Guyanese. His grandfather was from what was India, now Pakistan. My father's Jamaican, and we trace our roots back to the Ashanti."