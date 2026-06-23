The announcement gives Dana Gas two important gains in Egypt. The first is financial, with a long-standing receivables issue now cleared. The second is operational, with the latest drilling results identifying an estimated 10 billion cubic feet of gas resources, well above the original forecast of 3 billion cubic feet.

“The most recent well has identified significantly more gas resources than originally anticipated, highlighting both the quality of our acreage and the opportunities that remain across our portfolio,” Hall said. “The result opens up additional development and exploration potential and further strengthens our confidence in the long-term outlook for the Egypt business.”

“The Egyptian Government’s settlement of all outstanding receivables and the return to full, timely payments are important developments that give us greater confidence to continue investing in Egypt," said Richard Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Dana Gas. "Combined with the progress we have made operationally over recent months, this demonstrates the benefits of the investment programme that we continue to execute.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.