Vir Das leads star-studded line-up as Dubai Comedy Festival returns this October: Full line-up, ticket costs revealed

Star comics from India, UK and Middle East join Dubai Comedy Festival lineup
Dubai: Emmy-winning Indian comedian Vir Das will headline the seventh edition of the Dubai Comedy Festival, returning to the city from October 9 to 18 with a packed programme featuring more than 40 shows in eight languages.
The organisers on Wednesday unveiled the first wave of performers, with British comedian Mo Gilligan, Indian comics Jamie Lever, Munawar Faruqui and Amit Tandon, Lebanese comedian John Achkar, Northern Irish comic Shane Todd, Russian comedian Alexander Merkul, and Kuwaiti theatrical production Mohandis Al Thauq Al Aam also joining the line-up.
The festival will once again transform venues across the city into comedy stages, reflecting Dubai's multicultural audience with performances in English, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, French and several other languages.
Das, who sold out his previous Dubai Comedy Festival appearances in 2022, will close this year's festival with a one-night performance at Coca-Cola Arena on October 18.
The Emmy Award-winning comedian is known for his sharp observations on culture, identity and contemporary life, making him one of India's most internationally recognised stand-up acts.
Gilligan, who also returns after a sold-out Dubai show, will bring his The Mo You Know World Tour to Dubai Opera on October 12. The British comic has built a global following through his energetic stage performances and viral online sketches.
Among the Indian acts making appearances this year is Jamie Lever, daughter of veteran comedian Johnny Lever. She will make her Dubai Comedy Festival debut on October 10 at Emirates Theatre with a Hindi-language show aimed at audiences aged eight and above.
Munawar Faruqui returns on October 11 with a new hour of stand-up at Dubai Opera, while Amit Tandon will perform his latest show, Aise Kaise, on October 18 at the same venue.
Arabic-language comedy will also feature prominently, with John Achkar returning with Feena Nehke on October 17, while the Kuwaiti comedy play Mohandis Al Thauq Al Aam will open the festival on October 9 and 10 at Dubai Opera.
Elsewhere, Shane Todd will make his festival debut with Hold Me Back at the New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, while Alexander Merkul will present his audience-driven improvisational comedy show on October 15.
According to organisers, additional performers and programming will be announced closer to the festival.
Ticket registration is now open, with sales expected to begin soon through the festival's official website. Ticket prices for the first announced shows start from Dh125, depending on the performance and venue.