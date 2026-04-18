Ras Al Khaimah tragedy: Boy, 13, dies saving sister from sea

3 children rescued and discharged from hospital as community mourns teen’s bravery
A 13-year-old Emirati boy has died after rescuing his younger sister from drowning at a beach in Ras Al Khaimah, in a tragic incident that has left the community in mourning.
The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Flamingo Beach, behind the Saudi Institute, where the boy managed to save his seven-year-old sister from the water. The girl survived, along with two of their cousins, aged around eight and nine, who were also caught in the incident.
Emergency responders rushed the three surviving children to Saqr Hospital, where they received first aid and treatment. They were discharged the following day in stable condition.
According to a medical source, the boy was brought to the hospital after he had already passed away. Necessary procedures were completed before his body was handed over to his family.
Funeral prayers were held on Wednesday at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque, after which the boy was laid to rest at Al Salhiyah Cemetery. A large number of mourners attended the funeral to pay their respects and offer condolences.
The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief, with many paying tribute to the boy’s courage and selflessness in saving his sister’s life.