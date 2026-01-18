Boy slips into pond, his brother and father follow in failed rescue attempt
Dubai: A Jordanian man and his two young children died on Saturday after falling into an open water collection pond in the Al Qastal area, south of capital Amman, according to Civil Defence officials.
Emergency services were alerted after reports that the family had fallen into the pond. Specialised diving units and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.
According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy began when one of the children slipped and fell into the water pond. His brother rushed in moments later in an attempt to save him but lost his balance and fell in as well. Their father then jumped into the pond in a desperate effort to rescue his two sons but was unable to get out. All three drowned.
Rescue teams carried out a painstaking search and recovery operation, working for hours before locating and retrieving the bodies. Officials later confirmed that all three victims had been pulled from the water dead.
Following their recovery, the bodies were transferred to the forensic medicine department to determine the exact causes of death and to complete the legal procedures required in such cases.
Authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident, pending the outcome of the forensic examination. They urged the public to exercise caution around open water collection ponds and similar sites, particularly in rural and unsecured areas.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox