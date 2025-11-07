6-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Al Ain

The father had locked the door before leaving for work
A six-year-old boy tragically died after falling into a water tank located near the entrance of his family’s home in Al Ain. The child had been playing outside with his sister when the accident occurred. Their father had earlier brought them inside and locked the door before leaving for work, but the children managed to slip out again while their mother was occupied. Moments later, the boy, Isa, fell into the water-filled tank and drowned.
The child’s mother was left in a state of shock and disbelief upon finding her son’s small body floating on the surface of the tank near their home. Isa, who was in the first grade at Mohammed bin Khalid Primary School, had been playing with his younger sister shortly before the incident occurred.
"Everything happened in just a few minutes,” recounted the grieving father, who works as an imam and Quran teacher. “I was with my children, Isa and Maryam, while they played in front of the house. Before heading to work, I took them inside and locked the door. Less than an hour later, I received a call from my wife screaming that Isa had died. Her words struck me like lightning. I rushed home to find the neighbors telling me he had been taken to the hospital. When I arrived, I was told my little boy Isa had passed away.”
The devastated mother recalled: “Isa and his sister were playing inside the house, then moved to the front yard. I kept checking on them every few minutes. Suddenly, I heard my daughter screaming, ‘Mama, Isa fell in the hole!’”
“I didn’t understand what she meant at first,” she continued. “I ran outside, and when she pointed to the location, I saw my son floating in the water tank, part of which was underground, making it accessible to him. I screamed for help, and neighbors rushed to assist. Isa was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where they declared him dead.”
