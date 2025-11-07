GOLD/FOREX
6-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Al Ain

The father had locked the door before leaving for work

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
A six-year-old boy tragically died after falling into a water tank located near the entrance of his family’s home in Al Ain. The child had been playing outside with his sister when the accident occurred. Their father had earlier brought them inside and locked the door before leaving for work, but the children managed to slip out again while their mother was occupied. Moments later, the boy, Isa, fell into the water-filled tank and drowned.

The child’s mother was left in a state of shock and disbelief upon finding her son’s small body floating on the surface of the tank near their home. Isa, who was in the first grade at Mohammed bin Khalid Primary School, had been playing with his younger sister shortly before the incident occurred.

"Everything happened in just a few minutes,” recounted the grieving father, who works as an imam and Quran teacher. “I was with my children, Isa and Maryam, while they played in front of the house. Before heading to work, I took them inside and locked the door. Less than an hour later, I received a call from my wife screaming that Isa had died. Her words struck me like lightning. I rushed home to find the neighbors telling me he had been taken to the hospital. When I arrived, I was told my little boy Isa had passed away.”

The devastated mother recalled: “Isa and his sister were playing inside the house, then moved to the front yard. I kept checking on them every few minutes. Suddenly, I heard my daughter screaming, ‘Mama, Isa fell in the hole!’”

“I didn’t understand what she meant at first,” she continued. “I ran outside, and when she pointed to the location, I saw my son floating in the water tank, part of which was underground, making it accessible to him. I screamed for help, and neighbors rushed to assist. Isa was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where they declared him dead.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
