Zarine Khan has starred in several films in Bollywood
Zarine Khan, wife of actor Sanjay Khan and mother to Sussanne and Zayed Khan, passed away at her Mumbai home at the age of 81, due to age-related issues. She is survived by her husband and their four children — Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. In recent photos captured by paparazzi, Sussanne and Zayed performed the last rites. Hrithik Roshan paid his respects too.
Before embracing family life, Zarine had a brief Bollywood career, appearing in films like Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali. She later carved out a name for herself as a respected interior designer.
Beyond design, Zarine shared her culinary passion in the cookbook Family Secret, featuring cherished family recipes.
This July, Zarine celebrated her 81st birthday, with Sussanne Khan sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Alongside a montage of childhood memories and recent snapshots, Sussanne wrote:
“My my… what an amazing mama you are! Happiest happy birthday, my gorgeous, beautiful mommy. Everything I do and all that I create in life is because of the way you shaped my heart, my mind, and my grit. I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl. May the universe always protect you and continue to help you spread the love and smiles that you do. Have the most spectacular year!”
