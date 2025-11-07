GOLD/FOREX
Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Katrak, passes away

She passed away at the age of 81 after suffering from age-related ailments

Last updated:
IANS
1 MIN READ
Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan
Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan

Actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Katrak, who was the wife of Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 after suffering from age-related ailments.

According to sources, Zarine, died on Friday morning at her residence in Mumbai.

Zarine is survived by her husband and her children: Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Zarine’s eldest eldest daughter Farah Khan Ali is married to DJ Aqeel, their second daughter Simone Arora married businessperson Ajay Arora. Their youngest daughter, Sussanne, was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Their son Zayed is married to Malaika.

Zarine was last seen in Farah Khan’s vlog about 11 months ago, where she treated the filmmaker-choreographer to Irani mutton kofta and gave her a tour of her house.

According to reports, Sanjay and Zarine met at a bus stop. They wed in1966. She ventured into films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Sanjay is an actor, producer and director known for his works in Hindi films and television.

He made his debut in the movie Dosti in 1964, which won an Indian National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for that year, followed by Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat.

Sanjay Khan had also featured in and directed the famous historical fiction television series The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

