I’m really looking forward to Abu Dhabi, Olympic champions Mo Farah says

The 17-year old Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi, who participated in her first Olympics in Paris 2024, will also be part of the event. Expressing delight over her participation she said, “I am so excited about RunYas! It will be a great event for everyone. I usually run sprint events but I am signed up for the Yas Lap and can’t wait! Come on everyone — let’s do this!”

Yas Lap: a run for everyone! Families, colleagues, friends, first time and serious runners. Yas Marina Circuit is 5.281k and a realistic challenge for all ages! When you cross the finish line, you will receive a bespoke RunYAS Champions t-shirt designed by Capelli Sport as proof of your success! The Yas Lap is open to 14 years of age and older (if parental consent is provided).

Yas Kids: 1k and 2k races exclusively for Abu Dhabi schools and sports clubs. All participants must be under 14 on the day the race. — Yas Relay: For teams of 3 and part of the Yas Lap category. You have the chance to run with friends or family — and still Be a Champion!

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said: “RunYas is an opportunity to celebrate community sports, health, and wellbeing at Yas Marina Circuit. We aim to build RunYas into a landmark annual running festival — whilst inspiring the community and visitors to lead healthy and active lives. With 2026 being the Year of the Family, we encourage runners of all abilities and families to participate.”

