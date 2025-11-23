I’m really looking forward to Abu Dhabi, Olympic champions Mo Farah says

Farah, Emirati Olympian Maryam Al Farsi headline inaugural event on January 11, 2026
Abu Dhabi: Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah said he is looking forward to be a part of the RunYas event to take place early next year. The RunYas ambassador has encouraged the UAE community to take part in the new event on January 11, 2026 and live a healthier lifestyle.
“Being a Champion is not about winning, it’s about finishing! I’m really looking forward to coming to Abu Dhabi and seeing people of all ages and backgrounds take on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit in January,” he said.
The event, held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and organised by Ethara, aims to inspire participants to “Be a Champion” in health and wellbeing by crossing the finish line.
The 17-year old Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi, who participated in her first Olympics in Paris 2024, will also be part of the event. Expressing delight over her participation she said, “I am so excited about RunYas! It will be a great event for everyone. I usually run sprint events but I am signed up for the Yas Lap and can’t wait! Come on everyone — let’s do this!”
Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said: “RunYas forms part of ADPHC’s wider mission to promote active lifestyles, reduce the burden of chronic disease, and make healthy choices easier and more accessible for all residents. The initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s long-term commitment to build a city where wellbeing is embedded into everyday life, across homes, workplaces, and public spaces.”
Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said: “RunYas is an opportunity to celebrate community sports, health, and wellbeing at Yas Marina Circuit. We aim to build RunYas into a landmark annual running festival — whilst inspiring the community and visitors to lead healthy and active lives. With 2026 being the Year of the Family, we encourage runners of all abilities and families to participate.”
The event brings together families, schools, athletes, and first-time runners to experience the joy of movement and step into the new year with a commitment to healthier living.
RunYAS offers participation categories for every age and pace:
Yas Kids: 1k and 2k races exclusively for Abu Dhabi schools and sports clubs. All participants must be under 14 on the day the race. — Yas Relay: For teams of 3 and part of the Yas Lap category. You have the chance to run with friends or family — and still Be a Champion!
Yas Lap: a run for everyone! Families, colleagues, friends, first time and serious runners. Yas Marina Circuit is 5.281k and a realistic challenge for all ages! When you cross the finish line, you will receive a bespoke RunYAS Champions t-shirt designed by Capelli Sport as proof of your success! The Yas Lap is open to 14 years of age and older (if parental consent is provided).
Yas 10k: a perfect start to the year for anyone who wants to challenge themselves to do an iconic 10k, advanced runners, or those training for long-distance runs.
For registrations, log on to www.RunYas.ae.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox